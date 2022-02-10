Trending:
Oregon 68, Stanford 60

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 11:07 pm
STANFORD (14-10)

Delaire 0-4 0-0 0, Ingram 4-10 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Keefe 3-4 0-0 6, O’Connell 5-9 0-0 11, Angel 4-8 2-2 10, Murrell 1-5 0-0 2, Raynaud 5-8 0-0 11, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 4-4 60.

OREGON (16-7)

Guerrier 3-6 0-0 7, Dante 5-6 2-2 12, Harmon 8-15 2-2 21, Richardson 3-14 5-5 12, Young 3-8 2-4 9, Kepnang 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Soares 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-57 13-15 68.

Halftime_Oregon 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 6-25 (Ingram 2-6, Jones 2-6, Raynaud 1-2, O’Connell 1-3, Angel 0-1, Silva 0-1, Delaire 0-2, Murrell 0-4), Oregon 7-22 (Harmon 3-6, Soares 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Young 1-4, Richardson 1-8, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Stanford 35 (Angel 10), Oregon 27 (Dante 7). Assists_Stanford 9 (Ingram 4), Oregon 11 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Stanford 19, Oregon 9. A_6,952 (12,364).

