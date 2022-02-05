Oregon 80, Utah 77

OREGON (15-7)

Guerrier 3-6 2-2 11, Dante 1-4 2-2 4, Harmon 5-11 1-2 12, Richardson 10-18 0-0 25, Young 5-14 2-2 14, Williams 2-8 2-2 7, Kepnang 2-4 0-0 4, Soares 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-66 9-10 80.

UTAH (9-15)

Carlson 5-8 0-0 11, Anthony 4-7 7-12 15, Madsen 6-16 2-3 19, Stefanovic 2-5 0-0 4, Worster 5-10 2-2 13, Gach 2-6 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-6 2-3 5, Battin 1-3 1-1 3, Ballstaedt 0-3 0-0 0, Thioune 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-65 15-23 77.

Halftime_Oregon 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 13-26 (Richardson 5-7, Guerrier 3-5, Young 2-5, Soares 1-1, Harmon 1-4, Williams 1-4), Utah 8-28 (Madsen 5-13, Carlson 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Worster 1-3, Battin 0-1, Stefanovic 0-1, Gach 0-2, Ballstaedt 0-3). Rebounds_Oregon 37 (Williams 10), Utah 35 (Anthony 12). Assists_Oregon 17 (Harmon 6), Utah 15 (Worster 6). Total Fouls_Oregon 18, Utah 12. A_7,756 (15,000).

