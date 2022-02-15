Oregon State hosts Colorado after Walker’s 22-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-19, 1-11 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Oregon State Beavers after Jabari Walker scored 22 points in Colorado’s 81-76 win against the Utah Utes.

The Beavers are 3-9 in home games. Oregon State is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buffaloes are 7-7 in conference games. Colorado is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last matchup 86-63 on Feb. 5. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points to help lead the Buffaloes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Beavers. Roman Silva is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

KJ Simpson is averaging 6.3 points for the Buffaloes. Walker is averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

