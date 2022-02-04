Oregon State visits Colorado on 8-game road skid

Oregon State Beavers (3-16, 1-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will try to break its eight-game road losing streak when the Beavers visit Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 9-4 on their home court. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Beavers are 1-8 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 12.5 assists per game led by Dashawn Davis averaging 5.2.

The Buffaloes and Beavers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Beavers. Davis is averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

