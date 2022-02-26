Trending:
Orlando City and CF Montreal face off in season opener

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:03 am
CF Montreal vs. Orlando City SC

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -112, Montreal +299, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

CF Montreal visits Orlando City for the season opener.

Orlando compiled a 13-9-12 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home matches. Orlando scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

Montreal finished 12-12-10 overall last season while going 3-8-6 on the road. Montreal scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: None listed.

Montreal: Jean-Aniel Assi (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Mason Toye (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

