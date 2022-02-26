Orlando City and CF Montreal face off in season opener

CF Montreal vs. Orlando City SC
Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -112, Montreal +299, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals
CF Montreal visits Orlando City for the season opener.
Orlando compiled a 13-9-12 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home matches. Orlando scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.
Montreal finished 12-12-10 overall last season while going 3-8-6 on the road. Montreal scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: None listed.
Montreal: Jean-Aniel Assi (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Mason Toye (injured).
