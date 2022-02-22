Trending:
Ortiz leads North Alabama against Central Arkansas after 27-point showing

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:02 am
Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 6-8 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-18, 2-12 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Daniel Ortiz scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 75-72 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Lions are 6-6 in home games. North Alabama scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Sugar Bears won 89-88 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Darious Hall led the Sugar Bears with 25 points, and Will Soucie led the Lions with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Brim is averaging 10.2 points for the Lions. Ortiz is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Camren Hunter is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Jared Chatham is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

