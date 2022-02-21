On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Osimhen scores late for Napoli in 1-1 draw at Cagliari

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 3:01 pm
ROME (AP) — Substitute Victor Osimhen headed in a late equalizer and Napoli drew at relegation-threatened Cagliari 1-1 on Monday to move within two points of the Serie A lead.

Cagliari dominated for long periods before Osimhen redirected a long cross from Mario Rui in the 87th minute.

Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to its lead.

Napoli moved level with second-placed Inter Milan — which has a game in hand — two points behind leader AC Milan.

Cagliari remained in the drop zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

