Ousmane lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 85-61

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:41 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane had 21 points as North Texas stretched its win streak to 13 games, romping past Southern Miss 85-61 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (21-4, 14-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 12 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points.

Walyn Napper had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Isaih Moore added 14 points and Rashad Bolden had 11 points.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Texas defeated Southern Miss 63-54 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

