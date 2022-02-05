On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Owens, Johnson lead UMBC past New Hampshire 88-77

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had 19 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers topped New Hampshire 88-77 on Saturday night.

Nathan Johnson added 16 points for the Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Keondre Kennedy and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 12 points apiece and Szymon Wojcik had 11.

Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 4-5). Marco Foster added 14 points. Nick Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments