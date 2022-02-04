Pacific 81, Pepperdine 76

PEPPERDINE (6-17)

Zidek 4-13 0-0 10, Basham 2-2 0-0 4, Mallette 5-9 2-2 14, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 8, Smith 5-10 2-3 12, Lewis 8-15 6-9 26, Ohia Obioha 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 1-1 0-1 2, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-15 76.

PACIFIC (7-14)

Anderson 2-10 0-2 4, Bailey 8-13 6-7 24, Blake 5-8 10-16 20, Crockrell 4-6 2-2 10, Wilson-Rouse 0-4 1-2 1, Avdalovic 3-9 4-4 13, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 1-2 0-2 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Byers 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-59 23-36 81.

Halftime_Pepperdine 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 10-26 (Lewis 4-8, Mallette 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Zidek 2-8), Pacific 6-24 (Avdalovic 3-9, Bailey 2-7, Brown 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Blake 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith, Bailey. Rebounds_Pepperdine 30 (Lewis 10), Pacific 38 (Anderson 9). Assists_Pepperdine 13 (Mallette, Mitchell, Lewis 3), Pacific 12 (Crockrell 6). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 26, Pacific 19.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.