Pacific (CA) visits Loyola Marymount (CA) following Anderson’s 26-point game

Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) takes on the Loyola Marymount Lions after Alphonso Anderson scored 26 points in Pacific (CA)’s 75-69 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Lions are 5-7 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 3-10 in conference matchups. Pacific (CA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 19th time this season in WCC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 20. Jeremiah Bailey scored 22 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Scott is averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Joe Quintana is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Bailey is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 65.6 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

