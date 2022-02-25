Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pacific (CA) visits Loyola Marymount (CA) following Anderson’s 26-point game

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) takes on the Loyola Marymount Lions after Alphonso Anderson scored 26 points in Pacific (CA)’s 75-69 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Lions are 5-7 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Tigers are 3-10 in conference matchups. Pacific (CA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 19th time this season in WCC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 20. Jeremiah Bailey scored 22 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Scott is averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Joe Quintana is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Bailey is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 65.6 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!