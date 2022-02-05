Trending:
Papas and the Monmouth Hawks visit conference foe Quinnipiac

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Monmouth Hawks (14-7, 6-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-9, 6-6 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Papas and the Monmouth Hawks take on Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC action Sunday.

The Bobcats have gone 8-3 in home games. Quinnipiac scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Hawks are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Monmouth is third in the MAAC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Nikkei Rutty averaging 7.1.

The Bobcats and Hawks meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is averaging 14.8 points for the Bobcats. Jacob Rigoni is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Papas is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 15.7 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

