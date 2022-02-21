Papas, Monmouth Hawks to host Rogers and the Siena Saints

Siena Saints (12-10, 10-5 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (17-9, 9-6 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Papas and the Monmouth Hawks host Colby Rogers and the Siena Saints.

The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Monmouth is fifth in the MAAC scoring 69.7 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Saints are 10-5 in MAAC play. Siena has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Papas is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Rogers is averaging 14.2 points for the Saints. Anthony Gaines is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

