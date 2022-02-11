Trending:
Papas scores 23 to lift Monmouth past Manhattan 75-65

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:52 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — George Papas had 23 points, Walker Miller scored 18 oints and Monmouth got past Manhattan 75-65 on Friday night.

Papas shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds and six steals.

Myles Foster added 11 points and Myles Ruth scored 10 for Monmouth (16-8, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Josh Roberts had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jaspers (11-11, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jose Perez added 15 points and six assists. Elijah Buchanan had 10 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 78-62 on Jan. 23.

