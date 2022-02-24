Parker leads Montana against Southern Utah after 22-point game

Montana Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9, 11-5 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Cameron Parker scored 22 points in Montana’s 82-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Thunderbirds have gone 10-3 at home. Southern Utah has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.8% from deep. Freddy Brown III leads the Grizzlies shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won 78-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Josh Bannan led the Grizzlies with 26 points, and Tevian Jones led the Thunderbirds with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. John Knight III is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Bannan is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

