Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46

MINNESOTA (12-11)
Battle 6-15 1-2 16, Curry 0-6 1-2 1, Loewe 3-8 0-0 8, Stephens 3-5 0-0 7, Willis 2-6 0-0 5, Sutherlin 1-8 3-6 5, Daniels 1-2 0-1 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Ogele 0-1 0-0 0, Thiam 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-53 5-11 46.
PENN ST. (11-12)
Harrar 5-8 0-0 10, Lundy 1-4 0-0 3, Dread 5-6 0-0 12, Johnson 2-6 3-3 8, Pickett 9-14 0-0 20, Sessoms 2-5 0-0 4, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3, Cornwall 0-1 0-0 0, White 2-2 1-3 5, Christos 0-0 0-0 0, Conlan 0-0 0-0 0, Oweh 0-2 0-0 0, Jagiasi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 4-6 67.
Halftime_Penn St. 27-19. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-19 (Battle 3-8, Loewe 2-4, Stephens 1-1, Willis 1-3, Ogele 0-1, Sutherlin 0-2), Penn St. 7-14 (Dread 2-3, Pickett 2-4, Dorsey 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Lundy 1-3, Sessoms 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 24 (Sutherlin 7), Penn St. 34 (Harrar 10). Assists_Minnesota 9 (Loewe, Stephens, Willis 2), Penn St. 16 (Sessoms 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 9, Penn St. 11.
