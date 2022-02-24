Trending:
Penn State hosts Northwestern after Nance’s 20-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Pete Nance scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 77-65 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 9-4 at home. Penn State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 6-11 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Nittany Lions won 74-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Seth Lundy led the Nittany Lions with 23 points, and Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Lundy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Nance is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 9.8 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

