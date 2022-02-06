Perez leads Manhattan against Canisius after 38-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (11-8, 4-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16, 3-9 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -2; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jose Perez scored 38 points in Manhattan’s 80-74 overtime loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 6-4 in home games. Canisius averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaspers are 4-6 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaspers won the last matchup 80-75 on Jan. 16. Perez scored 33 points to help lead the Jaspers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 10.1 points. Armon Harried is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Perez is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

