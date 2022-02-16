Perez leads Manhattan against Fairfield after 21-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (12-11, 5-9 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-13, 6-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Fairfield Stags after Jose Perez scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 83-66 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Stags have gone 5-7 at home. Fairfield is fifth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Caleb Green averaging 2.9.

The Jaspers are 5-9 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is averaging 11.3 points for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Perez is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

