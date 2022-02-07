Perez leads Manhattan against Rider after 22-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (11-9, 4-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-13, 4-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Rider Broncs after Jose Perez scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 77-70 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Broncs have gone 4-4 at home. Rider ranks second in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn leads the Broncs with 7.7 boards.

The Jaspers are 4-7 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is averaging 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Perez is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

