Perez scores 21 to lift Manhattan over Fairfield 74-67

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 4:59 pm
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jose Perez had 21 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 74-67 on Wednesday.

Ant Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for Manhattan (13-11, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Perez hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Supreme Cook had 17 points for the Stags (12-14, 6-9). Jesus Cruz added 13 points and Chris Maidoh had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

