On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:37 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72
Purse: $1.6 Million
Second Round

Bernhard Langer 64-68_132

Scott Parel 70-64_134

Retief Goosen 67-67_134

Tim Petrovic 66-68_134

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Steven Alker 71-65_136

Jerry Kelly 68-68_136

Y.E. Yang 70-67_137

Brian Gay 70-67_137

Ernie Els 69-68_137

Scott Dunlap 68-69_137

Kevin Sutherland 73-65_138

Woody Austin 70-68_138

        Read more: Sports News

Robert Karlsson 66-72_138

Lee Janzen 72-67_139

Brandt Jobe 71-68_139

Billy Andrade 69-70_139

Paul Stankowski 67-72_139

Colin Montgomerie 72-68_140

David Toms 71-69_140

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Ken Tanigawa 70-70_140

Alex Cejka 72-69_141

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141

Joe Durant 69-72_141

Paul Goydos 69-72_141

Paul Broadhurst 68-73_141

Thongchai Jaidee 67-74_141

David Branshaw 74-68_142

K.J. Choi 73-69_142

Wes Short, Jr. 72-70_142

Tom Lehman 71-71_142

Mauricio Molina 71-71_142

Jim Furyk 71-71_142

Glen Day 70-72_142

Rod Pampling 69-73_142

Fred Funk 71-72_143

Ken Duke 70-73_143

Steve Flesch 68-75_143

Doug Barron 68-75_143

Phillip Price 75-69_144

Stephen Ames 75-69_144

Tommy Tolles 73-71_144

Stephen Leaney 72-72_144

Rocco Mediate 68-76_144

Sandy Lyle 75-70_145

Rob Labritz 74-71_145

Marco Dawson 73-72_145

Mark Calcavecchia 73-72_145

Gene Sauers 75-71_146

Scott Verplank 74-72_146

Mike Weir 73-73_146

Bob Estes 73-73_146

Brett Quigley 73-73_146

Scott McCarron 72-74_146

Kirk Triplett 71-75_146

Dicky Pride 70-76_146

Jeff Maggert 78-69_147

David Frost 74-73_147

Tom Gillis 78-70_148

Michael Muehr 75-73_148

Shane Bertsch 76-72_148

Michael Allen 74-74_148

Padraig Harrington 77-72_149

Stuart Appleby 75-74_149

Billy Mayfair 72-77_149

Tim Herron 74-76_150

Chris DiMarco 72-78_150

Brad Faxon 79-72_151

Jeff Sluman 78-73_151

Tom Pernice Jr. 71-80_151

Cameron Beckman 80-73_153

Darren Clarke 77-76_153

José María Olazábal 74-79_153

Craig Kanada 76-78_154

Robert Allenby 81-74_155

David Duval 80-75_155

Joey Sindelar 75-81_156

Jay Haas 82-76_158

Roger Rowland 77-81_158

Mike Balliet 90-95_185

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery