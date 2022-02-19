PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72
|Purse: $1.6 Million
|Second Round
Bernhard Langer 64-68_132
Scott Parel 70-64_134
Retief Goosen 67-67_134
Tim Petrovic 66-68_134
Steven Alker 71-65_136
Jerry Kelly 68-68_136
Y.E. Yang 70-67_137
Brian Gay 70-67_137
Ernie Els 69-68_137
Scott Dunlap 68-69_137
Kevin Sutherland 73-65_138
Woody Austin 70-68_138
Robert Karlsson 66-72_138
Lee Janzen 72-67_139
Brandt Jobe 71-68_139
Billy Andrade 69-70_139
Paul Stankowski 67-72_139
Colin Montgomerie 72-68_140
David Toms 71-69_140
Ken Tanigawa 70-70_140
Alex Cejka 72-69_141
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141
Joe Durant 69-72_141
Paul Goydos 69-72_141
Paul Broadhurst 68-73_141
Thongchai Jaidee 67-74_141
David Branshaw 74-68_142
K.J. Choi 73-69_142
Wes Short, Jr. 72-70_142
Tom Lehman 71-71_142
Mauricio Molina 71-71_142
Jim Furyk 71-71_142
Glen Day 70-72_142
Rod Pampling 69-73_142
Fred Funk 71-72_143
Ken Duke 70-73_143
Steve Flesch 68-75_143
Doug Barron 68-75_143
Phillip Price 75-69_144
Stephen Ames 75-69_144
Tommy Tolles 73-71_144
Stephen Leaney 72-72_144
Rocco Mediate 68-76_144
Sandy Lyle 75-70_145
Rob Labritz 74-71_145
Marco Dawson 73-72_145
Mark Calcavecchia 73-72_145
Gene Sauers 75-71_146
Scott Verplank 74-72_146
Mike Weir 73-73_146
Bob Estes 73-73_146
Brett Quigley 73-73_146
Scott McCarron 72-74_146
Kirk Triplett 71-75_146
Dicky Pride 70-76_146
Jeff Maggert 78-69_147
David Frost 74-73_147
Tom Gillis 78-70_148
Michael Muehr 75-73_148
Shane Bertsch 76-72_148
Michael Allen 74-74_148
Padraig Harrington 77-72_149
Stuart Appleby 75-74_149
Billy Mayfair 72-77_149
Tim Herron 74-76_150
Chris DiMarco 72-78_150
Brad Faxon 79-72_151
Jeff Sluman 78-73_151
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-80_151
Cameron Beckman 80-73_153
Darren Clarke 77-76_153
José María Olazábal 74-79_153
Craig Kanada 76-78_154
Robert Allenby 81-74_155
David Duval 80-75_155
Joey Sindelar 75-81_156
Jay Haas 82-76_158
Roger Rowland 77-81_158
Mike Balliet 90-95_185
