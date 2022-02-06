PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Pebble Beach Resorts
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $8.7 Million
|Pebble Beach Course
|Yardage: 6,972; Par: 72
|SpyGlass Hill Course
|Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72
|Monterey Peninsula Course
|Yardage: 76,975; Par: 71
|Final Round
Tom Hoge (500), $1,566,000 63-69-68-68_268 -19
Jordan Spieth (300), $948,300 68-70-63-69_270 -17
Beau Hossler (190), $600,300 70-65-65-71_271 -16
Troy Merritt (123), $391,500 68-67-70-67_272 -15
Patrick Cantlay (123), $391,500 65-68-68-71_272 -15
Matt Fitzpatrick (92), $293,625 69-67-69-68_273 -14
Joel Dahmen (92), $293,625 71-64-66-72_273 -14
Andrew Putnam (92), $293,625 65-67-68-73_273 -14
Jonathan Byrd (75), $237,075 66-72-69-67_274 -13
Pat Perez (75), $237,075 70-67-69-68_274 -13
Seamus Power (75), $237,075 64-64-74-72_274 -13
Keith Mitchell (63), $193,575 69-68-68-70_275 -12
Denny McCarthy (63), $193,575 68-70-66-71_275 -12
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (56), $163,125 71-70-66-69_276 -11
Nick Taylor (56), $163,125 69-69-69-69_276 -11
Adam Hadwin (46), $119,843 72-68-68-69_277 -10
Taylor Moore (46), $119,843 68-69-71-69_277 -10
Lanto Griffin (46), $119,843 69-73-65-70_277 -10
Brendon Todd (46), $119,843 68-69-70-70_277 -10
Mackenzie Hughes (46), $119,843 71-69-67-70_277 -10
J.J. Spaun (46), $119,843 72-70-64-71_277 -10
Robert Garrigus (46), $119,843 74-65-70-68_277 -10
Sean O’Hair (46), $119,843 67-67-71-72_277 -10
David Lipsky (35), $74,603 67-67-72-72_278 -9
Bo Van Pelt (35), $74,603 67-70-68-73_278 -9
Dylan Frittelli (35), $74,603 69-68-68-73_278 -9
Jason Day (35), $74,603 68-66-70-74_278 -9
Nate Lashley (28), $59,595 68-69-71-71_279 -8
Ryan Armour (28), $59,595 73-68-67-71_279 -8
Trey Mullinax (28), $59,595 70-71-68-70_279 -8
Kelly Kraft (28), $59,595 68-67-72-72_279 -8
Vaughn Taylor (28), $59,595 68-72-69-70_279 -8
Austin Smotherman (19), $43,548 65-68-75-72_280 -7
Mark Hubbard (19), $43,548 72-70-65-73_280 -7
Russell Knox (19), $43,548 70-69-70-71_280 -7
Seth Reeves (19), $43,548 71-70-68-71_280 -7
Maverick McNealy (19), $43,548 69-72-68-71_280 -7
Satoshi Kodaira (19), $43,548 68-67-71-74_280 -7
Greyson Sigg (19), $43,548 67-68-70-75_280 -7
Doc Redman (19), $43,548 66-71-73-70_280 -7
Jimmy Walker (19), $43,548 70-66-74-70_280 -7
Ryan Moore (11), $29,195 66-73-69-73_281 -6
Peter Malnati (11), $29,195 67-71-69-74_281 -6
Jonas Blixt (11), $29,195 64-72-73-72_281 -6
Luke Donald (11), $29,195 71-68-70-72_281 -6
Seung-Yul Noh (11), $29,195 71-72-66-72_281 -6
Sung Kang (11), $29,195 70-71-68-72_281 -6
Austin Cook (11), $29,195 70-66-74-71_281 -6
Taylor Pendrith (7), $21,089 70-69-69-74_282 -5
Davis Riley (7), $21,089 69-70-68-75_282 -5
Mark Baldwin (0), $21,089 69-72-66-75_282 -5
Hayden Buckley (7), $21,089 71-64-73-74_282 -5
Camilo Villegas (7), $21,089 67-72-70-73_282 -5
Curtis Thompson (7), $21,089 69-67-73-73_282 -5
Tyler Duncan (7), $21,089 68-68-73-73_282 -5
Adam Svensson (7), $21,089 69-63-77-73_282 -5
Chris Stroud (7), $21,089 69-71-69-73_282 -5
Matthias Schwab (7), $21,089 72-62-75-73_282 -5
Dylan Wu (5), $19,749 69-69-72-73_283 -4
Johnson Wagner (5), $19,488 75-70-65-74_284 -3
Brian Stuard (5), $19,488 72-70-68-74_284 -3
Justin Rose (5), $19,227 70-67-70-78_285 -2
Ben Kohles (4), $19,053 68-70-72-76_286 -1
|Made the cut did not finish
Grayson Murray (3), $17,661 69-69-73_211 -4
David Hearn (3), $17,661 72-69-70_211 -4
Bill Haas (3), $17,661 66-77-68_211 -4
Brandon Hagy (3), $17,661 74-66-71_211 -4
Matthew NeSmith (3), $17,661 69-69-73_211 -4
D.J. Trahan (3), $17,661 69-71-71_211 -4
Aaron Rai (3), $17,661 72-71-68_211 -4
Wyndham Clark (3), $17,661 68-71-72_211 -4
Nick Watney (3), $17,661 70-71-70_211 -4
Brian Harman (3), $17,661 72-71-68_211 -4
Austin Eckroat (0), $17,661 66-71-74_211 -4
Chan Kim (0), $17,661 70-71-70_211 -4
Sahith Theegala (3), $17,661 69-68-74_211 -4
