PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 8:02 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $8.7 Million
Pebble Beach Course
Yardage: 6,972; Par: 72
SpyGlass Hill Course
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72
Monterey Peninsula Course
Yardage: 76,975; Par: 71
Final Round

Tom Hoge (500), $1,566,000 63-69-68-68_268  -19

Jordan Spieth (300), $948,300 68-70-63-69_270  -17

Beau Hossler (190), $600,300 70-65-65-71_271  -16

Troy Merritt (123), $391,500 68-67-70-67_272  -15

Patrick Cantlay (123), $391,500 65-68-68-71_272  -15

Matt Fitzpatrick (92), $293,625 69-67-69-68_273  -14

Joel Dahmen (92), $293,625 71-64-66-72_273  -14

Andrew Putnam (92), $293,625 65-67-68-73_273  -14

Jonathan Byrd (75), $237,075 66-72-69-67_274  -13

Pat Perez (75), $237,075 70-67-69-68_274  -13

Seamus Power (75), $237,075 64-64-74-72_274  -13

Keith Mitchell (63), $193,575 69-68-68-70_275  -12

Denny McCarthy (63), $193,575 68-70-66-71_275  -12

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (56), $163,125 71-70-66-69_276  -11

Nick Taylor (56), $163,125 69-69-69-69_276  -11

Adam Hadwin (46), $119,843 72-68-68-69_277  -10

Taylor Moore (46), $119,843 68-69-71-69_277  -10

Lanto Griffin (46), $119,843 69-73-65-70_277  -10

Brendon Todd (46), $119,843 68-69-70-70_277  -10

Mackenzie Hughes (46), $119,843 71-69-67-70_277  -10

J.J. Spaun (46), $119,843 72-70-64-71_277  -10

Robert Garrigus (46), $119,843 74-65-70-68_277  -10

Sean O’Hair (46), $119,843 67-67-71-72_277  -10

David Lipsky (35), $74,603 67-67-72-72_278   -9

Bo Van Pelt (35), $74,603 67-70-68-73_278   -9

Dylan Frittelli (35), $74,603 69-68-68-73_278   -9

Jason Day (35), $74,603 68-66-70-74_278   -9

Nate Lashley (28), $59,595 68-69-71-71_279   -8

Ryan Armour (28), $59,595 73-68-67-71_279   -8

Trey Mullinax (28), $59,595 70-71-68-70_279   -8

Kelly Kraft (28), $59,595 68-67-72-72_279   -8

Vaughn Taylor (28), $59,595 68-72-69-70_279   -8

Austin Smotherman (19), $43,548 65-68-75-72_280   -7

Mark Hubbard (19), $43,548 72-70-65-73_280   -7

Russell Knox (19), $43,548 70-69-70-71_280   -7

Seth Reeves (19), $43,548 71-70-68-71_280   -7

Maverick McNealy (19), $43,548 69-72-68-71_280   -7

Satoshi Kodaira (19), $43,548 68-67-71-74_280   -7

Greyson Sigg (19), $43,548 67-68-70-75_280   -7

Doc Redman (19), $43,548 66-71-73-70_280   -7

Jimmy Walker (19), $43,548 70-66-74-70_280   -7

Ryan Moore (11), $29,195 66-73-69-73_281   -6

Peter Malnati (11), $29,195 67-71-69-74_281   -6

Jonas Blixt (11), $29,195 64-72-73-72_281   -6

Luke Donald (11), $29,195 71-68-70-72_281   -6

Seung-Yul Noh (11), $29,195 71-72-66-72_281   -6

Sung Kang (11), $29,195 70-71-68-72_281   -6

Austin Cook (11), $29,195 70-66-74-71_281   -6

Taylor Pendrith (7), $21,089 70-69-69-74_282   -5

Davis Riley (7), $21,089 69-70-68-75_282   -5

Mark Baldwin (0), $21,089 69-72-66-75_282   -5

Hayden Buckley (7), $21,089 71-64-73-74_282   -5

Camilo Villegas (7), $21,089 67-72-70-73_282   -5

Curtis Thompson (7), $21,089 69-67-73-73_282   -5

Tyler Duncan (7), $21,089 68-68-73-73_282   -5

Adam Svensson (7), $21,089 69-63-77-73_282   -5

Chris Stroud (7), $21,089 69-71-69-73_282   -5

Matthias Schwab (7), $21,089 72-62-75-73_282   -5

Dylan Wu (5), $19,749 69-69-72-73_283   -4

Johnson Wagner (5), $19,488 75-70-65-74_284   -3

Brian Stuard (5), $19,488 72-70-68-74_284   -3

Justin Rose (5), $19,227 70-67-70-78_285   -2

Ben Kohles (4), $19,053 68-70-72-76_286   -1

Made the cut did not finish

Grayson Murray (3), $17,661 69-69-73_211   -4

David Hearn (3), $17,661 72-69-70_211   -4

Bill Haas (3), $17,661 66-77-68_211   -4

Brandon Hagy (3), $17,661 74-66-71_211   -4

Matthew NeSmith (3), $17,661 69-69-73_211   -4

D.J. Trahan (3), $17,661 69-71-71_211   -4

Aaron Rai (3), $17,661 72-71-68_211   -4

Wyndham Clark (3), $17,661 68-71-72_211   -4

Nick Watney (3), $17,661 70-71-70_211   -4

Brian Harman (3), $17,661 72-71-68_211   -4

Austin Eckroat (0), $17,661 66-71-74_211   -4

Chan Kim (0), $17,661 70-71-70_211   -4

Sahith Theegala (3), $17,661 69-68-74_211   -4

