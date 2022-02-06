PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Pebble Beach Resorts
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $8.7 Million
|Pebble Beach Course
|Yardage: 6,972; Par: 72
|SpyGlass Hill Course
|Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72
|Monterey Peninsula Course
|Yardage: 76,975; Par: 71
|Final Round
Tom Hoge (500), $1,566,000 63-69-68-68_268
Jordan Spieth (300), $948,300 68-70-63-69_270
Beau Hossler (190), $600,300 70-65-65-71_271
Troy Merritt (123), $391,500 68-67-70-67_272
Patrick Cantlay (123), $391,500 65-68-68-71_272
Matt Fitzpatrick (92), $293,625 69-67-69-68_273
Joel Dahmen (92), $293,625 71-64-66-72_273
Andrew Putnam (92), $293,625 65-67-68-73_273
Jonathan Byrd (75), $237,075 66-72-69-67_274
Pat Perez (75), $237,075 70-67-69-68_274
Seamus Power (75), $237,075 64-64-74-72_274
Keith Mitchell (63), $193,575 69-68-68-70_275
Denny McCarthy (63), $193,575 68-70-66-71_275
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (56), $163,125 71-70-66-69_276
Nick Taylor (56), $163,125 69-69-69-69_276
Adam Hadwin (46), $119,843 72-68-68-69_277
Taylor Moore (46), $119,843 68-69-71-69_277
Lanto Griffin (46), $119,843 69-73-65-70_277
Brendon Todd (46), $119,843 68-69-70-70_277
Mackenzie Hughes (46), $119,843 71-69-67-70_277
J.J. Spaun (46), $119,843 72-70-64-71_277
Robert Garrigus (46), $119,843 74-65-70-68_277
Sean O’Hair (46), $119,843 67-67-71-72_277
David Lipsky (35), $74,603 67-67-72-72_278
Bo Van Pelt (35), $74,603 67-70-68-73_278
Dylan Frittelli (35), $74,603 69-68-68-73_278
Jason Day (35), $74,603 68-66-70-74_278
Nate Lashley (28), $59,595 68-69-71-71_279
Ryan Armour (28), $59,595 73-68-67-71_279
Trey Mullinax (28), $59,595 70-71-68-70_279
Kelly Kraft (28), $59,595 68-67-72-72_279
Vaughn Taylor (28), $59,595 68-72-69-70_279
Austin Smotherman (19), $43,548 65-68-75-72_280
Mark Hubbard (19), $43,548 72-70-65-73_280
Russell Knox (19), $43,548 70-69-70-71_280
Seth Reeves (19), $43,548 71-70-68-71_280
Maverick McNealy (19), $43,548 69-72-68-71_280
Satoshi Kodaira (19), $43,548 68-67-71-74_280
Greyson Sigg (19), $43,548 67-68-70-75_280
Doc Redman (19), $43,548 66-71-73-70_280
Jimmy Walker (19), $43,548 70-66-74-70_280
Ryan Moore (11), $29,195 66-73-69-73_281
Peter Malnati (11), $29,195 67-71-69-74_281
Jonas Blixt (11), $29,195 64-72-73-72_281
Luke Donald (11), $29,195 71-68-70-72_281
Seung-Yul Noh (11), $29,195 71-72-66-72_281
Sung Kang (11), $29,195 70-71-68-72_281
Austin Cook (11), $29,195 70-66-74-71_281
Taylor Pendrith (7), $21,089 70-69-69-74_282
Davis Riley (7), $21,089 69-70-68-75_282
Mark Baldwin (0), $21,089 69-72-66-75_282
Hayden Buckley (7), $21,089 71-64-73-74_282
Camilo Villegas (7), $21,089 67-72-70-73_282
Curtis Thompson (7), $21,089 69-67-73-73_282
Tyler Duncan (7), $21,089 68-68-73-73_282
Adam Svensson (7), $21,089 69-63-77-73_282
Chris Stroud (7), $21,089 69-71-69-73_282
Matthias Schwab (7), $21,089 72-62-75-73_282
Dylan Wu (5), $19,749 69-69-72-73_283
Johnson Wagner (5), $19,488 75-70-65-74_284
Brian Stuard (5), $19,488 72-70-68-74_284
Justin Rose (5), $19,227 70-67-70-78_285
Ben Kohles (4), $19,053 68-70-72-76_286
|Made the cut did not finish
Grayson Murray (3), $17,661 69-69-73_211
David Hearn (3), $17,661 72-69-70_211
Bill Haas (3), $17,661 66-77-68_211
Brandon Hagy (3), $17,661 74-66-71_211
Matthew NeSmith (3), $17,661 69-69-73_211
D.J. Trahan (3), $17,661 69-71-71_211
Aaron Rai (3), $17,661 72-71-68_211
Wyndham Clark (3), $17,661 68-71-72_211
Nick Watney (3), $17,661 70-71-70_211
Brian Harman (3), $17,661 72-71-68_211
Austin Eckroat (0), $17,661 66-71-74_211
Chan Kim (0), $17,661 70-71-70_211
Sahith Theegala (3), $17,661 69-68-74_211
