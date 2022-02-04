On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 8:36 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $8.7 Million
Pebble Beach Course
Yardage: 6,972; Par: 72
SpyGlass Hill Course
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72
Monterey Peninsula Course
Yardage: 76,975; Par: 71
Second Round

Seamus Power 64-64_128

Andrew Putnam 65-67_132

Tom Hoge 63-69_132

Adam Svensson 69-63_132

Austin Smotherman 65-68_133

Patrick Cantlay 65-68_133

Matthias Schwab 72-62_134

Sean O’Hair 67-67_134

Troy Merritt 68-67_135

Jason Day 68-66_134

David Lipsky 67-67_134

Hayden Buckley 71-64_135

Kelly Kraft 68-67_135

Satoshi Kodaira 68-67_135

Joel Dahmen 71-64_135

Tyler Duncan 68-68_136

Beau Hossler 70-65_135

Scott Stallings 67-68_135

Greyson Sigg 67-68_135

Matt Fitzpatrick 69-67_136

Jimmy Walker 70-66_136

Jonas Blixt 64-72_136

Curtis Thompson 69-67_136

Austin Cook 70-66_136

Bo Van Pelt 67-70_137

Doc Redman 66-71_137

Pat Perez 70-67_137

Denny McCarthy 68-70_138

Austin Eckroat 66-71_137

Keith Mitchell 69-68_137

Sahith Theegala 69-68_137

Dylan Frittelli 69-68_137

Justin Rose 70-67_137

Brendon Todd 68-69_137

Matthew NeSmith 69-69_138

Nate Lashley 68-69_137

Taylor Moore 68-69_137

Nick Taylor 69-69_138

Jonathan Byrd 66-72_138

Peter Malnati 67-71_138

Jordan Spieth 68-70_138

Grayson Murray 69-69_138

Vince Whaley 73-65_138

Luke Donald 71-68_139

Dylan Wu 69-69_138

Ben Kohles 68-70_138

Wyndham Clark 68-71_139

Taylor Pendrith 70-69_139

Camilo Villegas 67-72_139

Ryan Moore 66-73_139

Russell Knox 70-69_139

Vaughn Taylor 68-72_140

Adam Hadwin 72-68_140

D.J. Trahan 69-71_140

Greg Chalmers 73-66_139

Robert Garrigus 74-65_139

David Skinns 69-71_140

Davis Riley 69-70_139

Sung Kang 70-71_141

Ryan Armour 73-68_141

Kevin Tway 70-70_140

David Hearn 72-69_141

Mackenzie Hughes 71-69_140

Seth Reeves 71-70_141

Brandon Hagy 74-66_140

Ricky Barnes 72-69_141

Mark Baldwin 69-72_141

Chris Stroud 69-71_140

Brian Stuard 72-70_142

Nick Watney 70-71_141

Brice Garnett 70-71_141

Chan Kim 70-71_141

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70_141

Chad Ramey 70-71_141

Jim Knous 70-71_141

Mito Pereira 70-71_141

Brandon Wu 72-69_141

Scott Brown 71-70_141

Mark Hubbard 72-70_142

Scott Gutschewski 69-73_142

Trey Mullinax 70-71_141

Jared Wolfe 73-68_141

Brad Marek 72-69_141

Maverick McNealy 69-72_141

Lanto Griffin 69-73_142

Brian Harman 72-71_143

Paul Barjon 73-70_143

Justin Lower 68-75_143

Cameron Percy 73-70_143

Matt Kuchar 71-71_142

J.J. Spaun 72-70_142

Seung-Yul Noh 71-72_143

Chase Seiffert 71-71_142

Stephan Jaeger 73-69_142

Chris Kirk 74-70_144

John Murphy 75-69_144

Brian Gay 76-68_144

Joshua Creel 78-66_144

Nick Hardy 71-72_143

Min Woo Lee 69-75_144

Chez Reavie 72-72_144

Bill Haas 66-77_143

Patrick Rodgers 72-71_143

Michael Thompson 73-71_144

Andrew Landry 70-73_143

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-75_143

Peter Uihlein 68-75_143

Brandon Harkins 71-72_143

Aaron Rai 72-71_143

Johnson Wagner 75-70_145

Brett Drewitt 75-70_145

Kevin Streelman 67-77_144

Max McGreevy 73-71_144

Matt Jones 76-69_145

Tyler McCumber 68-77_145

Joseph Bramlett 68-76_144

Bronson Burgoon 72-72_144

Kyle Stanley 71-73_144

Kevin Chappell 69-75_144

Sangmoon Bae 73-72_145

Stewart Cink 72-73_145

Richy Werenski 76-70_146

Chesson Hadley 69-76_145

Ben Crane 73-73_146

Dean Burmester 70-75_145

Kevin Kisner 69-76_145

Scott Piercy 72-73_145

Davis Love III 72-74_146

Michael Gligic 70-76_146

Ted Potter, Jr. 76-71_147

Alex Smalley 71-75_146

D.A. Points 74-72_146

Brandt Snedeker 72-75_147

Dawie van der Walt 75-73_148

Kurt Kitayama 75-73_148

Andrew Novak 77-71_148

Lee Hodges 70-77_147

Aaron Baddeley 77-72_149

Kevin Stadler 76-72_148

Callum Tarren 73-75_148

Tom Lehman 75-73_148

Alex Cejka 77-73_150

Ryuji Imada 72-77_149

Cameron Champ 73-76_149

Martin Trainer 78-71_149

Cameron Tringale 77-72_149

Lucas Glover 75-76_151

Richard S. Johnson 75-75_150

Tommy Gainey 78-72_150

John Senden 75-76_151

Ryan Palmer 71-81_152

Charl Schwartzel 74-78_152

Bo Hoag 79-74_153

Peter Jacobsen 81-76_157

