PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At PGA National-Champion Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $8 Million
|Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
|Completion of First Round
Kurt Kitayama 31-33_64 -6
Rory Sabbatini 34-31_65 -5
Daniel Berger 31-34_65 -5
Chris Kirk 32-33_65 -5
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
Peter Uihlein 32-35_67 -3
Aaron Rai 33-34_67 -3
Andrew Kozan 32-35_67 -3
Danny Willett 32-35_67 -3
Matthias Schwab 32-35_67 -3
Mito Pereira 33-35_68 -2
Dylan Frittelli 34-34_68 -2
Billy Horschel 34-34_68 -2
Cameron Young 33-35_68 -2
William McGirt 34-34_68 -2
Brooks Koepka 35-33_68 -2
Patrick Rodgers 34-34_68 -2
Dylan Wu 35-33_68 -2
Martin Contini 35-33_68 -2
Ryan Palmer 34-34_68 -2
Garrick Higgo 35-33_68 -2
Wesley Bryan 35-33_68 -2
Doug Ghim 34-34_68 -2
Bronson Burgoon 35-33_68 -2
Seung-Yul Noh 36-32_68 -2
Stephan Jaeger 36-32_68 -2
Callum Tarren 32-36_68 -2
David Lipsky 36-32_68 -2
Erik Compton 35-34_69 -1
Lucas Glover 37-32_69 -1
Sung Kang 35-34_69 -1
Beau Hossler 36-33_69 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 34-35_69 -1
Russell Knox 35-34_69 -1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-34_69 -1
Adam Svensson 32-37_69 -1
Alex Noren 35-34_69 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69 -1
Taylor Pendrith 36-33_69 -1
Lee Westwood 34-35_69 -1
Gary Woodland 35-34_69 -1
Martin Trainer 34-35_69 -1
Roger Sloan 34-35_69 -1
Kramer Hickok 34-35_69 -1
Chase Seiffert 35-34_69 -1
Mark Hubbard 34-36_70 E
Bill Haas 36-34_70 E
Nate Lashley 34-36_70 E
C.T. Pan 36-34_70 E
J.T. Poston 35-35_70 E
Shane Lowry 35-35_70 E
Charles Howell III 36-34_70 E
Brian Stuard 32-38_70 E
Patrick Reed 33-37_70 E
Jim Herman 34-36_70 E
Joaquin Niemann 38-32_70 E
Mackenzie Hughes 35-35_70 E
Sam Stevens 35-35_70 E
Max McGreevy 35-35_70 E
Michael Gligic 35-35_70 E
Ben Kohles 36-34_70 E
K.H. Lee 36-34_70 E
Curtis Thompson 34-36_70 E
Austin Smotherman 37-33_70 E
Davis Riley 34-36_70 E
Brice Garnett 36-35_71 +1
Sepp Straka 36-35_71 +1
Sam Ryder 31-40_71 +1
Michael Thompson 36-35_71 +1
Harry Higgs 34-37_71 +1
Adam Schenk 33-38_71 +1
J.J. Spaun 35-36_71 +1
Alex Smalley 34-37_71 +1
Kyle Stanley 37-34_71 +1
Nick Watney 32-39_71 +1
Denny McCarthy 35-36_71 +1
Lee Hodges 37-34_71 +1
Ian Poulter 35-36_71 +1
Chris Stroud 37-34_71 +1
Richy Werenski 35-36_71 +1
Keith Mitchell 34-37_71 +1
Hank Lebioda 37-34_71 +1
Kevin Streelman 35-36_71 +1
Taylor Moore 36-35_71 +1
Paul Barjon 32-39_71 +1
Chase Koepka 36-35_71 +1
Ryan Armour 37-35_72 +2
Brandon Hagy 36-36_72 +2
Robert Streb 33-39_72 +2
Luke Donald 39-33_72 +2
Austin Cook 38-34_72 +2
John Huh 36-36_72 +2
Andrew Novak 36-36_72 +2
Jim Knous 33-39_72 +2
Rick Lamb 36-36_72 +2
Matthew NeSmith 34-38_72 +2
Trey Mullinax 36-36_72 +2
Lucas Herbert 35-37_72 +2
Brian Harman 36-36_72 +2
Rickie Fowler 34-38_72 +2
Aaron Wise 36-36_72 +2
Brendan Steele 34-38_72 +2
Seth Reeves 35-37_72 +2
Joshua Creel 34-38_72 +2
Anirban Lahiri 34-39_73 +3
Justin Lower 36-37_73 +3
Padraig Harrington 36-37_73 +3
Vaughn Taylor 37-36_73 +3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-38_73 +3
Kevin Tway 38-35_73 +3
Henrik Stenson 36-37_73 +3
Matt Jones 36-37_73 +3
Charl Schwartzel 37-37_74 +4
Brendon Todd 37-37_74 +4
Zach Johnson 37-37_74 +4
Camilo Villegas 37-37_74 +4
Alan Morin 36-38_74 +4
Kelly Kraft 38-36_74 +4
Grayson Murray 37-37_74 +4
Sungjae Im 37-37_74 +4
Dawie van der Walt 37-37_74 +4
Brett Drewitt 39-35_74 +4
Kyle Westmoreland 38-36_74 +4
Vince Whaley 39-36_75 +5
Louis Oosthuizen 39-36_75 +5
Doc Redman 37-38_75 +5
Greyson Sigg 39-36_75 +5
Chad Ramey 37-38_75 +5
Brian Gay 38-38_76 +6
Jimmy Walker 39-37_76 +6
Nick Hardy 38-38_76 +6
Nicolai Hojgaard 40-36_76 +6
Hayden Buckley 37-40_77 +7
Tyler McCumber 39-38_77 +7
Brandon Wu 40-37_77 +7
David Skinns 38-39_77 +7
Fabián Gómez 39-38_77 +7
Nick Taylor 39-38_77 +7
Jason Dufner 38-39_77 +7
Satoshi Kodaira 37-41_78 +8
Martin Kaymer 37-41_78 +8
Hudson Swafford 42-36_78 +8
Stewart Cink 39-39_78 +8
Jared Wolfe 39-39_78 +8
Matthew Wolff 41-40_81 +11
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.