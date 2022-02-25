On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 8:51 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At PGA National-Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8 Million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Partial Second Round
Suspended due to darkness

Daniel Berger 65-65_130  -10

Chris Kirk 65-68_133   -7

Kurt Kitayama 64-69_133   -7

Mark Hubbard 70-64_134   -6

Adam Svensson 69-65_134   -6

Chase Seiffert 69-66_135   -5

Sepp Straka 71-64_135   -5

Lee Hodges 71-66_137   -3

Roger Sloan 69-68_137   -3

Shane Lowry 70-67_137   -3

John Huh 72-65_137   -3

Nick Watney 71-67_138   -2

Alex Noren 69-69_138   -2

Taylor Pendrith 69-69_138   -2

Gary Woodland 69-69_138   -2

Dylan Frittelli 68-70_138   -2

William McGirt 68-70_138   -2

Beau Hossler 69-69_138   -2

Russell Knox 69-69_138   -2

Martin Contini 68-70_138   -2

Sam Stevens 70-68_138   -2

Lee Westwood 69-70_139   -1

Danny Willett 67-72_139   -1

Matthias Schwab 67-72_139   -1

David Lipsky 68-71_139   -1

Peter Uihlein 67-72_139   -1

Sam Ryder 71-68_139   -1

Mito Pereira 68-71_139   -1

Aaron Rai 67-72_139   -1

Rory Sabbatini 65-74_139   -1

Jhonattan Vegas 69-71_140    E

Garrick Higgo 68-72_140    E

Louis Oosthuizen 75-65_140    E

Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140    E

C.T. Pan 70-70_140    E

J.T. Poston 70-70_140    E

Brian Stuard 70-70_140    E

Brooks Koepka 68-72_140    E

Mackenzie Hughes 70-70_140    E

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71_140    E

Vaughn Taylor 73-68_141   +1

Martin Trainer 69-72_141   +1

Keith Mitchell 71-70_141   +1

Stephan Jaeger 68-73_141   +1

Callum Tarren 68-73_141   +1

Joshua Creel 72-69_141   +1

Lucas Glover 69-72_141   +1

Brendon Todd 74-67_141   +1

Robert Streb 72-69_141   +1

Cameron Young 68-73_141   +1

Dylan Wu 68-73_141   +1

Alex Smalley 71-70_141   +1

Matthew NeSmith 72-70_142   +2

Denny McCarthy 71-71_142   +2

Ian Poulter 71-71_142   +2

Trey Mullinax 72-70_142   +2

K.H. Lee 70-72_142   +2

Ryan Palmer 68-74_142   +2

Nick Taylor 77-65_142   +2

Rickie Fowler 72-70_142   +2

Kevin Streelman 71-71_142   +2

Curtis Thompson 70-72_142   +2

Brett Drewitt 74-68_142   +2

Davis Riley 70-72_142   +2

Bill Haas 70-72_142   +2

Billy Horschel 68-74_142   +2

Brian Gay 76-66_142   +2

Patrick Rodgers 68-74_142   +2

J.J. Spaun 71-71_142   +2

Austin Cook 72-70_142   +2

Justin Lower 73-69_142   +2

Rick Lamb 72-70_142   +2

Padraig Harrington 73-70_143   +3

Lucas Herbert 72-71_143   +3

Brian Harman 72-71_143   +3

Aaron Wise 72-71_143   +3

Dawie van der Walt 74-69_143   +3

Chase Koepka 71-72_143   +3

Brice Garnett 71-72_143   +3

Ryan Armour 72-71_143   +3

Charl Schwartzel 74-69_143   +3

Anirban Lahiri 73-70_143   +3

Nate Lashley 70-73_143   +3

Joaquin Niemann 70-73_143   +3

Tommy Fleetwood 69-74_143   +3

Sung Kang 69-74_143   +3

Brandon Wu 77-66_143   +3

Henrik Stenson 73-71_144   +4

Sungjae Im 74-70_144   +4

Seung-Yul Noh 68-76_144   +4

Paul Barjon 71-73_144   +4

Luke Donald 72-72_144   +4

Adam Schenk 71-73_144   +4

Kyle Stanley 71-74_145   +5

Chris Stroud 71-74_145   +5

Richy Werenski 71-74_145   +5

Doug Ghim 68-77_145   +5

Hank Lebioda 71-74_145   +5

Brendan Steele 72-73_145   +5

Seth Reeves 72-73_145   +5

Brandon Hagy 72-73_145   +5

Vince Whaley 75-70_145   +5

Martin Kaymer 78-67_145   +5

Andrew Novak 72-73_145   +5

Ben Kohles 70-75_145   +5

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-73_146   +6

Doc Redman 75-71_146   +6

Jared Wolfe 78-68_146   +6

Austin Smotherman 70-76_146   +6

Michael Thompson 71-75_146   +6

Zach Johnson 74-72_146   +6

Charles Howell III 70-76_146   +6

Max McGreevy 70-76_146   +6

Kelly Kraft 74-73_147   +7

Grayson Murray 74-73_147   +7

Kevin Tway 73-74_147   +7

Wesley Bryan 68-79_147   +7

Matt Jones 73-74_147   +7

Kramer Hickok 69-78_147   +7

Greyson Sigg 75-72_147   +7

Taylor Moore 71-76_147   +7

Hudson Swafford 78-69_147   +7

Jim Herman 70-77_147   +7

Harry Higgs 71-76_147   +7

Jim Knous 72-75_147   +7

Jimmy Walker 76-72_148   +8

Jason Dufner 77-71_148   +8

Kyle Westmoreland 74-74_148   +8

Nicolai Hojgaard 76-72_148   +8

Satoshi Kodaira 78-70_148   +8

Tyler McCumber 77-71_148   +8

Alan Morin 74-74_148   +8

Fabián Gómez 77-72_149   +9

Nick Hardy 76-73_149   +9

Hayden Buckley 77-72_149   +9

Patrick Reed 70-79_149   +9

Michael Gligic 70-80_150  +10

Erik Compton 69-82_151  +11

David Skinns 77-74_151  +11

Chad Ramey 75-77_152  +12

Stewart Cink 78-74_152  +12

Matthew Wolff 81-76_157  +17

Camilo Villegas 74-83_157  +17

Did not finish

Andrew Kozan

