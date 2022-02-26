PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At PGA National-Champion Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $8 Million
|Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
|Completion of Second Round
Daniel Berger 65-65_130 -10
Chris Kirk 65-68_133 -7
Kurt Kitayama 64-69_133 -7
Mark Hubbard 70-64_134 -6
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
Adam Svensson 69-65_134 -6
Chase Seiffert 69-66_135 -5
Sepp Straka 71-64_135 -5
Lee Hodges 71-66_137 -3
Roger Sloan 69-68_137 -3
Shane Lowry 70-67_137 -3
John Huh 72-65_137 -3
Nick Watney 71-67_138 -2
Alex Noren 69-69_138 -2
Taylor Pendrith 69-69_138 -2
Gary Woodland 69-69_138 -2
Dylan Frittelli 68-70_138 -2
William McGirt 68-70_138 -2
Beau Hossler 69-69_138 -2
Russell Knox 69-69_138 -2
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Martin Contini 68-70_138 -2
Sam Stevens 70-68_138 -2
Lee Westwood 69-70_139 -1
Danny Willett 67-72_139 -1
Matthias Schwab 67-72_139 -1
David Lipsky 68-71_139 -1
Peter Uihlein 67-72_139 -1
Sam Ryder 71-68_139 -1
Mito Pereira 68-71_139 -1
Aaron Rai 67-72_139 -1
Rory Sabbatini 65-74_139 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 69-71_140 E
Garrick Higgo 68-72_140 E
Louis Oosthuizen 75-65_140 E
Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140 E
C.T. Pan 70-70_140 E
J.T. Poston 70-70_140 E
Brian Stuard 70-70_140 E
Brooks Koepka 68-72_140 E
Mackenzie Hughes 70-70_140 E
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71_140 E
Vaughn Taylor 73-68_141 +1
Martin Trainer 69-72_141 +1
Keith Mitchell 71-70_141 +1
Stephan Jaeger 68-73_141 +1
Callum Tarren 68-73_141 +1
Joshua Creel 72-69_141 +1
Lucas Glover 69-72_141 +1
Brendon Todd 74-67_141 +1
Robert Streb 72-69_141 +1
Cameron Young 68-73_141 +1
Dylan Wu 68-73_141 +1
Alex Smalley 71-70_141 +1
Matthew NeSmith 72-70_142 +2
Denny McCarthy 71-71_142 +2
Ian Poulter 71-71_142 +2
Trey Mullinax 72-70_142 +2
K.H. Lee 70-72_142 +2
Ryan Palmer 68-74_142 +2
Nick Taylor 77-65_142 +2
Rickie Fowler 72-70_142 +2
Kevin Streelman 71-71_142 +2
Curtis Thompson 70-72_142 +2
Brett Drewitt 74-68_142 +2
Davis Riley 70-72_142 +2
Bill Haas 70-72_142 +2
Billy Horschel 68-74_142 +2
Brian Gay 76-66_142 +2
Patrick Rodgers 68-74_142 +2
J.J. Spaun 71-71_142 +2
Austin Cook 72-70_142 +2
Justin Lower 73-69_142 +2
Rick Lamb 72-70_142 +2
Andrew Kozan 67-75_142 +2
Missed Cut
Padraig Harrington 73-70_143 +3
Lucas Herbert 72-71_143 +3
Brian Harman 72-71_143 +3
Aaron Wise 72-71_143 +3
Dawie van der Walt 74-69_143 +3
Chase Koepka 71-72_143 +3
Brice Garnett 71-72_143 +3
Ryan Armour 72-71_143 +3
Charl Schwartzel 74-69_143 +3
Anirban Lahiri 73-70_143 +3
Nate Lashley 70-73_143 +3
Joaquin Niemann 70-73_143 +3
Tommy Fleetwood 69-74_143 +3
Sung Kang 69-74_143 +3
Brandon Wu 77-66_143 +3
Henrik Stenson 73-71_144 +4
Sungjae Im 74-70_144 +4
Seung-Yul Noh 68-76_144 +4
Paul Barjon 71-73_144 +4
Luke Donald 72-72_144 +4
Adam Schenk 71-73_144 +4
Kyle Stanley 71-74_145 +5
Chris Stroud 71-74_145 +5
Richy Werenski 71-74_145 +5
Doug Ghim 68-77_145 +5
Hank Lebioda 71-74_145 +5
Brendan Steele 72-73_145 +5
Seth Reeves 72-73_145 +5
Brandon Hagy 72-73_145 +5
Vince Whaley 75-70_145 +5
Martin Kaymer 78-67_145 +5
Andrew Novak 72-73_145 +5
Ben Kohles 70-75_145 +5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-73_146 +6
Doc Redman 75-71_146 +6
Jared Wolfe 78-68_146 +6
Austin Smotherman 70-76_146 +6
Michael Thompson 71-75_146 +6
Zach Johnson 74-72_146 +6
Charles Howell III 70-76_146 +6
Max McGreevy 70-76_146 +6
Kelly Kraft 74-73_147 +7
Grayson Murray 74-73_147 +7
Kevin Tway 73-74_147 +7
Wesley Bryan 68-79_147 +7
Matt Jones 73-74_147 +7
Kramer Hickok 69-78_147 +7
Greyson Sigg 75-72_147 +7
Taylor Moore 71-76_147 +7
Hudson Swafford 78-69_147 +7
Jim Herman 70-77_147 +7
Harry Higgs 71-76_147 +7
Jim Knous 72-75_147 +7
Jimmy Walker 76-72_148 +8
Jason Dufner 77-71_148 +8
Kyle Westmoreland 74-74_148 +8
Nicolai Hojgaard 76-72_148 +8
Satoshi Kodaira 78-70_148 +8
Tyler McCumber 77-71_148 +8
Alan Morin 74-74_148 +8
Fabián Gómez 77-72_149 +9
Nick Hardy 76-73_149 +9
Hayden Buckley 77-72_149 +9
Patrick Reed 70-79_149 +9
Michael Gligic 70-80_150 +10
Erik Compton 69-82_151 +11
David Skinns 77-74_151 +11
Chad Ramey 75-77_152 +12
Stewart Cink 78-74_152 +12
Matthew Wolff 81-76_157 +17
Camilo Villegas 74-83_157 +17
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.