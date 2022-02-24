Trending:
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 7:10 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At PGA National-Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8 Million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Partial First Round

Suspended for Darkness

Kurt Kitayama 31-33_64

Rory Sabbatini 34-31_65

Daniel Berger 31-34_65

Chris Kirk 32-33_65

Peter Uihlein 32-35_67

Aaron Rai 33-34_67

Andrew Kozan 32-35_67

Danny Willett 32-35_67

Matthias Schwab 32-35_67

Mito Pereira 33-35_68

Dylan Frittelli 34-34_68

Billy Horschel 34-34_68

Cameron Young 33-35_68

William McGirt 34-34_68

Brooks Koepka 35-33_68

Patrick Rodgers 34-34_68

Dylan Wu 35-33_68

Martin Contini 35-33_68

Ryan Palmer 34-34_68

Garrick Higgo 35-33_68

Wesley Bryan 35-33_68

Doug Ghim 34-34_68

Bronson Burgoon 35-33_68

Seung-Yul Noh 36-32_68

Stephan Jaeger 36-32_68

Callum Tarren 32-36_68

David Lipsky 36-32_68

Erik Compton 35-34_69

Lucas Glover 37-32_69

Sung Kang 35-34_69

Beau Hossler 36-33_69

Tommy Fleetwood 34-35_69

Russell Knox 35-34_69

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-34_69

Adam Svensson 32-37_69

Alex Noren 35-34_69

Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69

Taylor Pendrith 36-33_69

Lee Westwood 34-35_69

Gary Woodland 35-34_69

Martin Trainer 34-35_69

Roger Sloan 34-35_69

Kramer Hickok 34-35_69

Mark Hubbard 34-36_70

Bill Haas 36-34_70

Nate Lashley 34-36_70

C.T. Pan 36-34_70

J.T. Poston 35-35_70

Shane Lowry 35-35_70

Charles Howell III 36-34_70

Brian Stuard 32-38_70

Patrick Reed 33-37_70

Jim Herman 34-36_70

Joaquin Niemann 38-32_70

Mackenzie Hughes 35-35_70

Sam Stevens 35-35_70

Max McGreevy 35-35_70

Michael Gligic 35-35_70

Ben Kohles 36-34_70

K.H. Lee 36-34_70

Curtis Thompson 34-36_70

Austin Smotherman 37-33_70

Davis Riley 34-36_70

Brice Garnett 36-35_71

Sepp Straka 36-35_71

Sam Ryder 31-40_71

Michael Thompson 36-35_71

Harry Higgs 34-37_71

Adam Schenk 33-38_71

J.J. Spaun 35-36_71

Alex Smalley 34-37_71

Kyle Stanley 37-34_71

Nick Watney 32-39_71

Denny McCarthy 35-36_71

Lee Hodges 37-34_71

Ian Poulter 35-36_71

Chris Stroud 37-34_71

Richy Werenski 35-36_71

Keith Mitchell 34-37_71

Hank Lebioda 37-34_71

Kevin Streelman 35-36_71

Taylor Moore 36-35_71

Chase Koepka 36-35_71

Ryan Armour 37-35_72

Brandon Hagy 36-36_72

Robert Streb 33-39_72

Luke Donald 39-33_72

Austin Cook 38-34_72

John Huh 36-36_72

Andrew Novak 36-36_72

Jim Knous 33-39_72

Rick Lamb 36-36_72

Matthew NeSmith 34-38_72

Trey Mullinax 36-36_72

Lucas Herbert 35-37_72

Brian Harman 36-36_72

Rickie Fowler 34-38_72

Aaron Wise 36-36_72

Brendan Steele 34-38_72

Seth Reeves 35-37_72

Joshua Creel 34-38_72

Anirban Lahiri 34-39_73

Justin Lower 36-37_73

Padraig Harrington 36-37_73

Vaughn Taylor 37-36_73

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-38_73

Kevin Tway 38-35_73

Henrik Stenson 36-37_73

Matt Jones 36-37_73

Charl Schwartzel 37-37_74

Brendon Todd 37-37_74

Zach Johnson 37-37_74

Camilo Villegas 37-37_74

Alan Morin 36-38_74

Kelly Kraft 38-36_74

Grayson Murray 37-37_74

Sungjae Im 37-37_74

Dawie van der Walt 37-37_74

Brett Drewitt 39-35_74

Kyle Westmoreland 38-36_74

Vince Whaley 39-36_75

Louis Oosthuizen 39-36_75

Doc Redman 37-38_75

Greyson Sigg 39-36_75

Chad Ramey 37-38_75

Brian Gay 38-38_76

Nick Hardy 38-38_76

Jimmy Walker 39-37_76

Hayden Buckley 37-40_77

Tyler McCumber 39-38_77

Brandon Wu 40-37_77

David Skinns 38-39_77

Fabián Gómez 39-38_77

Nick Taylor 39-38_77

Jason Dufner 38-39_77

Satoshi Kodaira 37-41_78

Martin Kaymer 37-41_78

Hudson Swafford 42-36_78

Stewart Cink 39-39_78

Jared Wolfe 39-39_78

Matthew Wolff 41-40_81

Did not finish round

Chase Seiffert

Paul Barjon

Nicolai Hojgaard

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Kurt Kitayama    -6    18

Rory Sabbatini    -5    18

Daniel Berger    -5    18

Chris Kirk    -5    18

Peter Uihlein    -3    18

Aaron Rai    -3    18

Andrew Kozan    -3    18

Danny Willett    -3    18

Matthias Schwab    -3    18

