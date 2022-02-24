PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At PGA National-Champion Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $8 Million
|Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
|Partial First Round
Kurt Kitayama 31-33_64
Rory Sabbatini 34-31_65
Daniel Berger 31-34_65
Chris Kirk 32-33_65
Peter Uihlein 32-35_67
Aaron Rai 33-34_67
Andrew Kozan 32-35_67
Danny Willett 32-35_67
Matthias Schwab 32-35_67
Mito Pereira 33-35_68
Dylan Frittelli 34-34_68
Billy Horschel 34-34_68
Cameron Young 33-35_68
William McGirt 34-34_68
Brooks Koepka 35-33_68
Patrick Rodgers 34-34_68
Dylan Wu 35-33_68
Martin Contini 35-33_68
Ryan Palmer 34-34_68
Garrick Higgo 35-33_68
Wesley Bryan 35-33_68
Doug Ghim 34-34_68
Bronson Burgoon 35-33_68
Seung-Yul Noh 36-32_68
Stephan Jaeger 36-32_68
Callum Tarren 32-36_68
David Lipsky 36-32_68
Erik Compton 35-34_69
Lucas Glover 37-32_69
Sung Kang 35-34_69
Beau Hossler 36-33_69
Tommy Fleetwood 34-35_69
Russell Knox 35-34_69
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-34_69
Adam Svensson 32-37_69
Alex Noren 35-34_69
Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69
Taylor Pendrith 36-33_69
Lee Westwood 34-35_69
Gary Woodland 35-34_69
Martin Trainer 34-35_69
Roger Sloan 34-35_69
Kramer Hickok 34-35_69
Mark Hubbard 34-36_70
Bill Haas 36-34_70
Nate Lashley 34-36_70
C.T. Pan 36-34_70
J.T. Poston 35-35_70
Shane Lowry 35-35_70
Charles Howell III 36-34_70
Brian Stuard 32-38_70
Patrick Reed 33-37_70
Jim Herman 34-36_70
Joaquin Niemann 38-32_70
Mackenzie Hughes 35-35_70
Sam Stevens 35-35_70
Max McGreevy 35-35_70
Michael Gligic 35-35_70
Ben Kohles 36-34_70
K.H. Lee 36-34_70
Curtis Thompson 34-36_70
Austin Smotherman 37-33_70
Davis Riley 34-36_70
Brice Garnett 36-35_71
Sepp Straka 36-35_71
Sam Ryder 31-40_71
Michael Thompson 36-35_71
Harry Higgs 34-37_71
Adam Schenk 33-38_71
J.J. Spaun 35-36_71
Alex Smalley 34-37_71
Kyle Stanley 37-34_71
Nick Watney 32-39_71
Denny McCarthy 35-36_71
Lee Hodges 37-34_71
Ian Poulter 35-36_71
Chris Stroud 37-34_71
Richy Werenski 35-36_71
Keith Mitchell 34-37_71
Hank Lebioda 37-34_71
Kevin Streelman 35-36_71
Taylor Moore 36-35_71
Chase Koepka 36-35_71
Ryan Armour 37-35_72
Brandon Hagy 36-36_72
Robert Streb 33-39_72
Luke Donald 39-33_72
Austin Cook 38-34_72
John Huh 36-36_72
Andrew Novak 36-36_72
Jim Knous 33-39_72
Rick Lamb 36-36_72
Matthew NeSmith 34-38_72
Trey Mullinax 36-36_72
Lucas Herbert 35-37_72
Brian Harman 36-36_72
Rickie Fowler 34-38_72
Aaron Wise 36-36_72
Brendan Steele 34-38_72
Seth Reeves 35-37_72
Joshua Creel 34-38_72
Anirban Lahiri 34-39_73
Justin Lower 36-37_73
Padraig Harrington 36-37_73
Vaughn Taylor 37-36_73
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-38_73
Kevin Tway 38-35_73
Henrik Stenson 36-37_73
Matt Jones 36-37_73
Charl Schwartzel 37-37_74
Brendon Todd 37-37_74
Zach Johnson 37-37_74
Camilo Villegas 37-37_74
Alan Morin 36-38_74
Kelly Kraft 38-36_74
Grayson Murray 37-37_74
Sungjae Im 37-37_74
Dawie van der Walt 37-37_74
Brett Drewitt 39-35_74
Kyle Westmoreland 38-36_74
Vince Whaley 39-36_75
Louis Oosthuizen 39-36_75
Doc Redman 37-38_75
Greyson Sigg 39-36_75
Chad Ramey 37-38_75
Brian Gay 38-38_76
Nick Hardy 38-38_76
Jimmy Walker 39-37_76
Hayden Buckley 37-40_77
Tyler McCumber 39-38_77
Brandon Wu 40-37_77
David Skinns 38-39_77
Fabián Gómez 39-38_77
Nick Taylor 39-38_77
Jason Dufner 38-39_77
Satoshi Kodaira 37-41_78
Martin Kaymer 37-41_78
Hudson Swafford 42-36_78
Stewart Cink 39-39_78
Jared Wolfe 39-39_78
Matthew Wolff 41-40_81
|Did not finish round
Chase Seiffert
Paul Barjon
Nicolai Hojgaard
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Kurt Kitayama -6 18
Rory Sabbatini -5 18
Daniel Berger -5 18
Chris Kirk -5 18
Peter Uihlein -3 18
Aaron Rai -3 18
Andrew Kozan -3 18
Danny Willett -3 18
Matthias Schwab -3 18
