PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At PGA National-Champion Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $8 Million
|Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Daniel Berger 65-65_130
Chris Kirk 65-68_133
Kurt Kitayama 64-69_133
Mark Hubbard 70-64_134
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
Adam Svensson 69-65_134
Chase Seiffert 69-66_135
Sepp Straka 71-64_135
Lee Hodges 71-66_137
Roger Sloan 69-68_137
Shane Lowry 70-67_137
John Huh 72-65_137
Nick Watney 71-67_138
Alex Noren 69-69_138
Taylor Pendrith 69-69_138
Gary Woodland 69-69_138
Dylan Frittelli 68-70_138
William McGirt 68-70_138
Beau Hossler 69-69_138
Russell Knox 69-69_138
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Martin Contini 68-70_138
Sam Stevens 70-68_138
Lee Westwood 69-70_139
Danny Willett 67-72_139
Matthias Schwab 67-72_139
David Lipsky 68-71_139
Peter Uihlein 67-72_139
Sam Ryder 71-68_139
Mito Pereira 68-71_139
Aaron Rai 67-72_139
Rory Sabbatini 65-74_139
Jhonattan Vegas 69-71_140
Garrick Higgo 68-72_140
Louis Oosthuizen 75-65_140
Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140
C.T. Pan 70-70_140
J.T. Poston 70-70_140
Brian Stuard 70-70_140
Brooks Koepka 68-72_140
Mackenzie Hughes 70-70_140
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71_140
Vaughn Taylor 73-68_141
Martin Trainer 69-72_141
Keith Mitchell 71-70_141
Stephan Jaeger 68-73_141
Callum Tarren 68-73_141
Joshua Creel 72-69_141
Lucas Glover 69-72_141
Brendon Todd 74-67_141
Robert Streb 72-69_141
Cameron Young 68-73_141
Dylan Wu 68-73_141
Alex Smalley 71-70_141
Matthew NeSmith 72-70_142
Denny McCarthy 71-71_142
Ian Poulter 71-71_142
Trey Mullinax 72-70_142
K.H. Lee 70-72_142
Ryan Palmer 68-74_142
Nick Taylor 77-65_142
Rickie Fowler 72-70_142
Kevin Streelman 71-71_142
Curtis Thompson 70-72_142
Brett Drewitt 74-68_142
Davis Riley 70-72_142
Bill Haas 70-72_142
Billy Horschel 68-74_142
Brian Gay 76-66_142
Patrick Rodgers 68-74_142
J.J. Spaun 71-71_142
Austin Cook 72-70_142
Justin Lower 73-69_142
Rick Lamb 72-70_142
Padraig Harrington 73-70_143
Lucas Herbert 72-71_143
Brian Harman 72-71_143
Aaron Wise 72-71_143
Dawie van der Walt 74-69_143
Chase Koepka 71-72_143
Brice Garnett 71-72_143
Ryan Armour 72-71_143
Charl Schwartzel 74-69_143
Anirban Lahiri 73-70_143
Nate Lashley 70-73_143
Joaquin Niemann 70-73_143
Tommy Fleetwood 69-74_143
Sung Kang 69-74_143
Brandon Wu 77-66_143
Henrik Stenson 73-71_144
Sungjae Im 74-70_144
Seung-Yul Noh 68-76_144
Paul Barjon 71-73_144
Luke Donald 72-72_144
Adam Schenk 71-73_144
Kyle Stanley 71-74_145
Chris Stroud 71-74_145
Richy Werenski 71-74_145
Doug Ghim 68-77_145
Hank Lebioda 71-74_145
Brendan Steele 72-73_145
Seth Reeves 72-73_145
Brandon Hagy 72-73_145
Vince Whaley 75-70_145
Martin Kaymer 78-67_145
Andrew Novak 72-73_145
Ben Kohles 70-75_145
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-73_146
Doc Redman 75-71_146
Jared Wolfe 78-68_146
Austin Smotherman 70-76_146
Michael Thompson 71-75_146
Zach Johnson 74-72_146
Charles Howell III 70-76_146
Max McGreevy 70-76_146
Kelly Kraft 74-73_147
Grayson Murray 74-73_147
Kevin Tway 73-74_147
Wesley Bryan 68-79_147
Matt Jones 73-74_147
Kramer Hickok 69-78_147
Greyson Sigg 75-72_147
Taylor Moore 71-76_147
Hudson Swafford 78-69_147
Jim Herman 70-77_147
Harry Higgs 71-76_147
Jim Knous 72-75_147
Jimmy Walker 76-72_148
Jason Dufner 77-71_148
Kyle Westmoreland 74-74_148
Nicolai Hojgaard 76-72_148
Satoshi Kodaira 78-70_148
Tyler McCumber 77-71_148
Alan Morin 74-74_148
Fabián Gómez 77-72_149
Nick Hardy 76-73_149
Hayden Buckley 77-72_149
Patrick Reed 70-79_149
Michael Gligic 70-80_150
Erik Compton 69-82_151
David Skinns 77-74_151
Chad Ramey 75-77_152
Stewart Cink 78-74_152
Matthew Wolff 81-76_157
Camilo Villegas 74-83_157
|Did not finish
Andrew Kozan
|Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Daniel Berger -10 18
Chris Kirk -7 18
Kurt Kitayama -7 18
Mark Hubbard -6 18
Adam Svensson -6 18
Chase Seiffert -5 18
Sepp Straka -5 18
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.