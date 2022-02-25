On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 8:54 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At PGA National-Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8 Million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Partial Second Round
Suspended due to darkness

Daniel Berger 65-65_130

Chris Kirk 65-68_133

Kurt Kitayama 64-69_133

Mark Hubbard 70-64_134

Adam Svensson 69-65_134

Chase Seiffert 69-66_135

Sepp Straka 71-64_135

Lee Hodges 71-66_137

Roger Sloan 69-68_137

Shane Lowry 70-67_137

John Huh 72-65_137

Nick Watney 71-67_138

Alex Noren 69-69_138

Taylor Pendrith 69-69_138

Gary Woodland 69-69_138

Dylan Frittelli 68-70_138

William McGirt 68-70_138

Beau Hossler 69-69_138

Russell Knox 69-69_138

Martin Contini 68-70_138

Sam Stevens 70-68_138

Lee Westwood 69-70_139

Danny Willett 67-72_139

Matthias Schwab 67-72_139

David Lipsky 68-71_139

Peter Uihlein 67-72_139

Sam Ryder 71-68_139

Mito Pereira 68-71_139

Aaron Rai 67-72_139

Rory Sabbatini 65-74_139

Jhonattan Vegas 69-71_140

Garrick Higgo 68-72_140

Louis Oosthuizen 75-65_140

Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140

C.T. Pan 70-70_140

J.T. Poston 70-70_140

Brian Stuard 70-70_140

Brooks Koepka 68-72_140

Mackenzie Hughes 70-70_140

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71_140

Vaughn Taylor 73-68_141

Martin Trainer 69-72_141

Keith Mitchell 71-70_141

Stephan Jaeger 68-73_141

Callum Tarren 68-73_141

Joshua Creel 72-69_141

Lucas Glover 69-72_141

Brendon Todd 74-67_141

Robert Streb 72-69_141

Cameron Young 68-73_141

Dylan Wu 68-73_141

Alex Smalley 71-70_141

Matthew NeSmith 72-70_142

Denny McCarthy 71-71_142

Ian Poulter 71-71_142

Trey Mullinax 72-70_142

K.H. Lee 70-72_142

Ryan Palmer 68-74_142

Nick Taylor 77-65_142

Rickie Fowler 72-70_142

Kevin Streelman 71-71_142

Curtis Thompson 70-72_142

Brett Drewitt 74-68_142

Davis Riley 70-72_142

Bill Haas 70-72_142

Billy Horschel 68-74_142

Brian Gay 76-66_142

Patrick Rodgers 68-74_142

J.J. Spaun 71-71_142

Austin Cook 72-70_142

Justin Lower 73-69_142

Rick Lamb 72-70_142

Padraig Harrington 73-70_143

Lucas Herbert 72-71_143

Brian Harman 72-71_143

Aaron Wise 72-71_143

Dawie van der Walt 74-69_143

Chase Koepka 71-72_143

Brice Garnett 71-72_143

Ryan Armour 72-71_143

Charl Schwartzel 74-69_143

Anirban Lahiri 73-70_143

Nate Lashley 70-73_143

Joaquin Niemann 70-73_143

Tommy Fleetwood 69-74_143

Sung Kang 69-74_143

Brandon Wu 77-66_143

Henrik Stenson 73-71_144

Sungjae Im 74-70_144

Seung-Yul Noh 68-76_144

Paul Barjon 71-73_144

Luke Donald 72-72_144

Adam Schenk 71-73_144

Kyle Stanley 71-74_145

Chris Stroud 71-74_145

Richy Werenski 71-74_145

Doug Ghim 68-77_145

Hank Lebioda 71-74_145

Brendan Steele 72-73_145

Seth Reeves 72-73_145

Brandon Hagy 72-73_145

Vince Whaley 75-70_145

Martin Kaymer 78-67_145

Andrew Novak 72-73_145

Ben Kohles 70-75_145

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-73_146

Doc Redman 75-71_146

Jared Wolfe 78-68_146

Austin Smotherman 70-76_146

Michael Thompson 71-75_146

Zach Johnson 74-72_146

Charles Howell III 70-76_146

Max McGreevy 70-76_146

Kelly Kraft 74-73_147

Grayson Murray 74-73_147

Kevin Tway 73-74_147

Wesley Bryan 68-79_147

Matt Jones 73-74_147

Kramer Hickok 69-78_147

Greyson Sigg 75-72_147

Taylor Moore 71-76_147

Hudson Swafford 78-69_147

Jim Herman 70-77_147

Harry Higgs 71-76_147

Jim Knous 72-75_147

Jimmy Walker 76-72_148

Jason Dufner 77-71_148

Kyle Westmoreland 74-74_148

Nicolai Hojgaard 76-72_148

Satoshi Kodaira 78-70_148

Tyler McCumber 77-71_148

Alan Morin 74-74_148

Fabián Gómez 77-72_149

Nick Hardy 76-73_149

Hayden Buckley 77-72_149

Patrick Reed 70-79_149

Michael Gligic 70-80_150

Erik Compton 69-82_151

David Skinns 77-74_151

Chad Ramey 75-77_152

Stewart Cink 78-74_152

Matthew Wolff 81-76_157

Camilo Villegas 74-83_157

Did not finish

Andrew Kozan

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU

Daniel Berger   -10    18

Chris Kirk    -7    18

Kurt Kitayama    -7    18

Mark Hubbard    -6    18

Adam Svensson    -6    18

Chase Seiffert    -5    18

Sepp Straka    -5    18

