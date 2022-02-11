Trending:
PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 9:36 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $8.2 Million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Second Round

Sahith Theegala 66-64_130  -12

Brooks Koepka 66-66_132  -10

Xander Schauffele 67-65_132  -10

Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133   -9

Adam Hadwin 66-68_134   -8

Talor Gooch 70-64_134   -8

Max Homa 69-65_134   -8

Alex Noren 67-68_135   -7

J.T. Poston 69-66_135   -7

Abraham Ancer 68-67_135   -7

Tom Hoge 69-66_135   -7

K.H. Lee 65-70_135   -7

Keegan Bradley 68-68_136   -6

Hideki Matsuyama 68-68_136   -6

Patton Kizzire 71-65_136   -6

Bubba Watson 67-69_136   -6

Kevin Kisner 67-69_136   -6

Billy Horschel 67-69_136   -6

Sam Ryder 72-64_136   -6

Brian Harman 68-68_136   -6

Chris Kirk 70-66_136   -6

Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136   -6

Justin Thomas 67-70_137   -5

Jon Rahm 67-70_137   -5

Martin Laird 70-67_137   -5

Branden Grace 68-69_137   -5

Brendon Todd 68-69_137   -5

Cameron Young 68-69_137   -5

Scott Stallings 67-70_137   -5

Louis Oosthuizen 67-70_137   -5

Sebastián Muñoz 70-67_137   -5

Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137   -5

Kramer Hickok 70-67_137   -5

Harry Higgs 66-72_138   -4

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68_138   -4

Keith Mitchell 69-69_138   -4

Adam Scott 68-70_138   -4

Si Woo Kim 70-68_138   -4

Stewart Cink 67-71_138   -4

Brice Garnett 69-69_138   -4

Lucas Glover 73-65_138   -4

Corey Conners 72-66_138   -4

Kevin Tway 68-70_138   -4

Kevin Chappell 70-69_139   -3

Luke List 73-66_139   -3

Zach Johnson 69-70_139   -3

Scottie Scheffler 68-71_139   -3

Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139   -3

Troy Merritt 72-67_139   -3

Garrick Higgo 70-69_139   -3

Jordan Spieth 70-69_139   -3

Francesco Molinari 70-69_139   -3

Charley Hoffman 67-72_139   -3

Austin Eckroat 70-69_139   -3

Sepp Straka 72-68_140   -2

Doug Ghim 69-71_140   -2

Joel Dahmen 71-69_140   -2

Hudson Swafford 71-69_140   -2

Sung Kang 70-70_140   -2

Brian Stuard 71-69_140   -2

Russell Knox 72-68_140   -2

Matt Jones 72-68_140   -2

Martin Trainer 71-69_140   -2

Russell Henley 71-69_140   -2

Stephan Jaeger 73-67_140   -2

Ryan Moore 69-71_140   -2

Peter Malnati 69-71_140   -2

The following players failed to make the cut.

Patrick Rodgers 70-71_141   -1

Mito Pereira 70-71_141   -1

Tyler Duncan 70-71_141   -1

Rickie Fowler 71-70_141   -1

Andrew Putnam 70-71_141   -1

Ben Silverman 72-69_141   -1

Gary Woodland 68-73_141   -1

Adam Long 71-70_141   -1

Sam Burns 68-73_141   -1

Seamus Power 71-70_141   -1

Matt Kuchar 68-73_141   -1

Denny McCarthy 70-72_142    E

Chez Reavie 69-73_142    E

Tony Finau 74-68_142    E

Scott Piercy 71-71_142    E

Wyndham Clark 74-68_142    E

Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142    E

Roger Sloan 72-70_142    E

Luke Donald 71-71_142    E

Robert Streb 71-71_142    E

Graeme McDowell 68-74_142    E

Beau Hossler 72-71_143   +1

Jonathan Byrd 71-72_143   +1

Kelly Kraft 70-73_143   +1

Brandt Snedeker 72-71_143   +1

Michael Thompson 70-73_143   +1

Brendan Steele 75-68_143   +1

Pat Perez 73-70_143   +1

Jimmy Walker 70-73_143   +1

Lucas Herbert 70-73_143   +1

Daniel Berger 73-70_143   +1

Dylan Frittelli 73-70_143   +1

James Hahn 73-71_144   +2

Harold Varner III 75-69_144   +2

C.T. Pan 74-70_144   +2

Brian Gay 73-71_144   +2

Bill Haas 70-74_144   +2

Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144   +2

Nate Lashley 71-73_144   +2

Viktor Hovland 72-72_144   +2

Charles Howell III 75-69_144   +2

Cam Davis 75-69_144   +2

Danny Lee 76-69_145   +3

Kevin Streelman 72-73_145   +3

Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145   +3

William McGirt 73-73_146   +4

Étienne Papineau 73-73_146   +4

Hank Lebioda 74-72_146   +4

Brandon Hagy 73-73_146   +4

Seung-Yul Noh 72-75_147   +5

Aaron Wise 72-75_147   +5

Matt Wallace 71-76_147   +5

Jeffrey Kang 72-75_147   +5

Henrik Norlander 75-72_147   +5

Nick Taylor 72-75_147   +5

Kyle Stanley 73-74_147   +5

Hayden Buckley 73-75_148   +6

Preston Summerhays 75-73_148   +6

Craig Hocknull 74-74_148   +6

Tyler McCumber 76-73_149   +7

Nick Watney 78-73_151   +9

Wesley Bryan 77-74_151   +9

Jason Dufner 75-77_152  +10

Chesson Hadley 77-78_155  +13

Adam Schenk 81-75_156  +14

