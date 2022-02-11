PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Second Round
Sahith Theegala 66-64_130 -12
Brooks Koepka 66-66_132 -10
Xander Schauffele 67-65_132 -10
Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133 -9
Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.
Adam Hadwin 66-68_134 -8
Talor Gooch 70-64_134 -8
Max Homa 69-65_134 -8
Alex Noren 67-68_135 -7
J.T. Poston 69-66_135 -7
Abraham Ancer 68-67_135 -7
Tom Hoge 69-66_135 -7
K.H. Lee 65-70_135 -7
Keegan Bradley 68-68_136 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68_136 -6
Patton Kizzire 71-65_136 -6
Bubba Watson 67-69_136 -6
Kevin Kisner 67-69_136 -6
Billy Horschel 67-69_136 -6
Sam Ryder 72-64_136 -6
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Brian Harman 68-68_136 -6
Chris Kirk 70-66_136 -6
Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136 -6
Justin Thomas 67-70_137 -5
Jon Rahm 67-70_137 -5
Martin Laird 70-67_137 -5
Branden Grace 68-69_137 -5
Brendon Todd 68-69_137 -5
Cameron Young 68-69_137 -5
Scott Stallings 67-70_137 -5
Louis Oosthuizen 67-70_137 -5
Sebastián Muñoz 70-67_137 -5
Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137 -5
Kramer Hickok 70-67_137 -5
Harry Higgs 66-72_138 -4
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68_138 -4
Keith Mitchell 69-69_138 -4
Adam Scott 68-70_138 -4
Si Woo Kim 70-68_138 -4
Stewart Cink 67-71_138 -4
Brice Garnett 69-69_138 -4
Lucas Glover 73-65_138 -4
Corey Conners 72-66_138 -4
Kevin Tway 68-70_138 -4
Kevin Chappell 70-69_139 -3
Luke List 73-66_139 -3
Zach Johnson 69-70_139 -3
Scottie Scheffler 68-71_139 -3
Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139 -3
Troy Merritt 72-67_139 -3
Garrick Higgo 70-69_139 -3
Jordan Spieth 70-69_139 -3
Francesco Molinari 70-69_139 -3
Charley Hoffman 67-72_139 -3
Austin Eckroat 70-69_139 -3
Sepp Straka 72-68_140 -2
Doug Ghim 69-71_140 -2
Joel Dahmen 71-69_140 -2
Hudson Swafford 71-69_140 -2
Sung Kang 70-70_140 -2
Brian Stuard 71-69_140 -2
Russell Knox 72-68_140 -2
Matt Jones 72-68_140 -2
Martin Trainer 71-69_140 -2
Russell Henley 71-69_140 -2
Stephan Jaeger 73-67_140 -2
Ryan Moore 69-71_140 -2
Peter Malnati 69-71_140 -2
The following players failed to make the cut.
Patrick Rodgers 70-71_141 -1
Mito Pereira 70-71_141 -1
Tyler Duncan 70-71_141 -1
Rickie Fowler 71-70_141 -1
Andrew Putnam 70-71_141 -1
Ben Silverman 72-69_141 -1
Gary Woodland 68-73_141 -1
Adam Long 71-70_141 -1
Sam Burns 68-73_141 -1
Seamus Power 71-70_141 -1
Matt Kuchar 68-73_141 -1
Denny McCarthy 70-72_142 E
Chez Reavie 69-73_142 E
Tony Finau 74-68_142 E
Scott Piercy 71-71_142 E
Wyndham Clark 74-68_142 E
Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142 E
Roger Sloan 72-70_142 E
Luke Donald 71-71_142 E
Robert Streb 71-71_142 E
Graeme McDowell 68-74_142 E
Beau Hossler 72-71_143 +1
Jonathan Byrd 71-72_143 +1
Kelly Kraft 70-73_143 +1
Brandt Snedeker 72-71_143 +1
Michael Thompson 70-73_143 +1
Brendan Steele 75-68_143 +1
Pat Perez 73-70_143 +1
Jimmy Walker 70-73_143 +1
Lucas Herbert 70-73_143 +1
Daniel Berger 73-70_143 +1
Dylan Frittelli 73-70_143 +1
James Hahn 73-71_144 +2
Harold Varner III 75-69_144 +2
C.T. Pan 74-70_144 +2
Brian Gay 73-71_144 +2
Bill Haas 70-74_144 +2
Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144 +2
Nate Lashley 71-73_144 +2
Viktor Hovland 72-72_144 +2
Charles Howell III 75-69_144 +2
Cam Davis 75-69_144 +2
Danny Lee 76-69_145 +3
Kevin Streelman 72-73_145 +3
Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145 +3
William McGirt 73-73_146 +4
Étienne Papineau 73-73_146 +4
Hank Lebioda 74-72_146 +4
Brandon Hagy 73-73_146 +4
Seung-Yul Noh 72-75_147 +5
Aaron Wise 72-75_147 +5
Matt Wallace 71-76_147 +5
Jeffrey Kang 72-75_147 +5
Henrik Norlander 75-72_147 +5
Nick Taylor 72-75_147 +5
Kyle Stanley 73-74_147 +5
Hayden Buckley 73-75_148 +6
Preston Summerhays 75-73_148 +6
Craig Hocknull 74-74_148 +6
Tyler McCumber 76-73_149 +7
Nick Watney 78-73_151 +9
Wesley Bryan 77-74_151 +9
Jason Dufner 75-77_152 +10
Chesson Hadley 77-78_155 +13
Adam Schenk 81-75_156 +14
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments