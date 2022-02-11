PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Second Round
Sahith Theegala 66-64_130
Brooks Koepka 66-66_132
Xander Schauffele 67-65_132
Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133
Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.
Adam Hadwin 66-68_134
Talor Gooch 70-64_134
Max Homa 69-65_134
Alex Noren 67-68_135
J.T. Poston 69-66_135
Abraham Ancer 68-67_135
Tom Hoge 69-66_135
K.H. Lee 65-70_135
Keegan Bradley 68-68_136
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68_136
Patton Kizzire 71-65_136
Bubba Watson 67-69_136
Kevin Kisner 67-69_136
Billy Horschel 67-69_136
Sam Ryder 72-64_136
Brian Harman 68-68_136
Chris Kirk 70-66_136
Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136
Justin Thomas 67-70_137
Jon Rahm 67-70_137
Martin Laird 70-67_137
Branden Grace 68-69_137
Brendon Todd 68-69_137
Cameron Young 68-69_137
Scott Stallings 67-70_137
Louis Oosthuizen 67-70_137
Sebastián Muñoz 70-67_137
Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137
Kramer Hickok 70-67_137
Harry Higgs 66-72_138
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68_138
Keith Mitchell 69-69_138
Adam Scott 68-70_138
Si Woo Kim 70-68_138
Stewart Cink 67-71_138
Brice Garnett 69-69_138
Lucas Glover 73-65_138
Corey Conners 72-66_138
Kevin Tway 68-70_138
Kevin Chappell 70-69_139
Luke List 73-66_139
Zach Johnson 69-70_139
Scottie Scheffler 68-71_139
Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139
Troy Merritt 72-67_139
Garrick Higgo 70-69_139
Jordan Spieth 70-69_139
Francesco Molinari 70-69_139
Charley Hoffman 67-72_139
Austin Eckroat 70-69_139
Sepp Straka 72-68_140
Doug Ghim 69-71_140
Joel Dahmen 71-69_140
Hudson Swafford 71-69_140
Sung Kang 70-70_140
Brian Stuard 71-69_140
Russell Knox 72-68_140
Matt Jones 72-68_140
Martin Trainer 71-69_140
Russell Henley 71-69_140
Stephan Jaeger 73-67_140
Ryan Moore 69-71_140
Peter Malnati 69-71_140
The following players failed to make the cut.
Patrick Rodgers 70-71_141
Mito Pereira 70-71_141
Tyler Duncan 70-71_141
Rickie Fowler 71-70_141
Andrew Putnam 70-71_141
Ben Silverman 72-69_141
Gary Woodland 68-73_141
Adam Long 71-70_141
Sam Burns 68-73_141
Seamus Power 71-70_141
Matt Kuchar 68-73_141
Denny McCarthy 70-72_142
Chez Reavie 69-73_142
Tony Finau 74-68_142
Scott Piercy 71-71_142
Wyndham Clark 74-68_142
Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142
Roger Sloan 72-70_142
Luke Donald 71-71_142
Robert Streb 71-71_142
Graeme McDowell 68-74_142
Beau Hossler 72-71_143
Jonathan Byrd 71-72_143
Kelly Kraft 70-73_143
Brandt Snedeker 72-71_143
Michael Thompson 70-73_143
Brendan Steele 75-68_143
Pat Perez 73-70_143
Jimmy Walker 70-73_143
Lucas Herbert 70-73_143
Daniel Berger 73-70_143
Dylan Frittelli 73-70_143
James Hahn 73-71_144
Harold Varner III 75-69_144
C.T. Pan 74-70_144
Brian Gay 73-71_144
Bill Haas 70-74_144
Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144
Nate Lashley 71-73_144
Viktor Hovland 72-72_144
Charles Howell III 75-69_144
Cam Davis 75-69_144
Danny Lee 76-69_145
Kevin Streelman 72-73_145
Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145
William McGirt 73-73_146
Étienne Papineau 73-73_146
Hank Lebioda 74-72_146
Brandon Hagy 73-73_146
Seung-Yul Noh 72-75_147
Aaron Wise 72-75_147
Matt Wallace 71-76_147
Jeffrey Kang 72-75_147
Henrik Norlander 75-72_147
Nick Taylor 72-75_147
Kyle Stanley 73-74_147
Hayden Buckley 73-75_148
Preston Summerhays 75-73_148
Craig Hocknull 74-74_148
Tyler McCumber 76-73_149
Nick Watney 78-73_151
Wesley Bryan 77-74_151
Jason Dufner 75-77_152
Chesson Hadley 77-78_155
Adam Schenk 81-75_156
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments