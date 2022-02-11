PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Completion of First Round
K.H. Lee 30-35_65
Brooks Koepka 33-33_66
Adam Hadwin 35-31_66
Harry Higgs 32-34_66
Sahith Theegala 35-31_66
Xander Schauffele 34-33_67
Louis Oosthuizen 34-33_67
Charley Hoffman 34-33_67
Alex Noren 33-34_67
Patrick Cantlay 33-34_67
Justin Thomas 34-33_67
Jon Rahm 32-35_67
Bubba Watson 33-34_67
Stewart Cink 32-35_67
Kevin Kisner 34-33_67
Billy Horschel 31-36_67
Scott Stallings 35-32_67
Brian Harman 33-35_68
Abraham Ancer 32-36_68
Gary Woodland 34-34_68
Sam Burns 31-37_68
Kevin Tway 36-32_68
Graeme McDowell 33-35_68
Matt Kuchar 33-35_68
Keegan Bradley 34-34_68
Hideki Matsuyama 36-32_68
Adam Scott 33-35_68
Branden Grace 31-37_68
Cameron Young 34-34_68
Brendon Todd 34-34_68
Scottie Scheffler 32-36_68
Tom Hoge 31-38_69
Max Homa 34-35_69
Carlos Ortiz 34-35_69
Rory Sabbatini 33-36_69
Ryan Moore 34-35_69
Peter Malnati 33-36_69
Doug Ghim 34-35_69
Chez Reavie 33-36_69
J.T. Poston 37-32_69
Keith Mitchell 35-34_69
Zach Johnson 34-35_69
Brice Garnett 33-36_69
Chris Kirk 32-38_70
Emiliano Grillo 37-33_70
Garrick Higgo 34-36_70
Jimmy Walker 35-35_70
Jordan Spieth 33-37_70
Sebastián Muñoz 35-35_70
Francesco Molinari 35-35_70
Lucas Herbert 36-34_70
Anirban Lahiri 35-35_70
Kramer Hickok 35-35_70
Austin Eckroat 35-35_70
Patrick Rodgers 34-36_70
Denny McCarthy 34-36_70
Mito Pereira 33-37_70
Matt Fitzpatrick 33-37_70
Kelly Kraft 36-34_70
Tyler Duncan 36-34_70
Kevin Chappell 34-36_70
Michael Thompson 35-35_70
Martin Laird 36-34_70
Si Woo Kim 33-37_70
Talor Gooch 35-35_70
Sung Kang 33-37_70
Andrew Putnam 36-34_70
Bill Haas 34-36_70
Scott Piercy 33-38_71
Nate Lashley 35-36_71
Adam Long 35-36_71
Luke Donald 34-37_71
Robert Streb 36-35_71
Seamus Power 35-36_71
Martin Trainer 36-35_71
Russell Henley 36-35_71
Matt Wallace 36-35_71
Jonathan Byrd 34-37_71
Rickie Fowler 38-33_71
Joel Dahmen 33-38_71
Hudson Swafford 35-36_71
Patton Kizzire 35-36_71
Brian Stuard 38-33_71
Troy Merritt 36-36_72
Russell Knox 34-38_72
Kevin Streelman 36-36_72
Roger Sloan 35-37_72
Matt Jones 34-38_72
Viktor Hovland 35-37_72
Corey Conners 37-35_72
Nick Taylor 37-35_72
Beau Hossler 36-36_72
Sepp Straka 37-35_72
Seung-Yul Noh 38-34_72
Aaron Wise 34-38_72
Brandt Snedeker 35-37_72
Sam Ryder 34-38_72
Ben Silverman 36-36_72
Jeffrey Kang 35-37_72
Pat Perez 35-38_73
Lucas Glover 32-41_73
Dylan Frittelli 35-38_73
Daniel Berger 35-38_73
Brandon Hagy 36-37_73
Kyle Stanley 36-37_73
Stephan Jaeger 34-39_73
James Hahn 37-36_73
Hayden Buckley 35-38_73
Luke List 37-36_73
William McGirt 35-38_73
Brian Gay 34-39_73
Joseph Bramlett 35-38_73
Étienne Papineau 37-36_73
Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74
Wyndham Clark 35-39_74
Hank Lebioda 35-39_74
Craig Hocknull 35-39_74
Tony Finau 37-37_74
C.T. Pan 36-38_74
Brendan Steele 35-40_75
Henrik Norlander 37-38_75
Jason Dufner 37-38_75
Charles Howell III 40-35_75
Cam Davis 36-39_75
Harold Varner III 35-40_75
Preston Summerhays 38-37_75
Tyler McCumber 37-39_76
Danny Lee 36-40_76
Chesson Hadley 37-40_77
Wesley Bryan 37-40_77
Nick Watney 38-40_78
Adam Schenk 41-40_81
