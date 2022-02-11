On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 1:28 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $8.2 Million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Completion of First Round

K.H. Lee 30-35_65

Brooks Koepka 33-33_66

Adam Hadwin 35-31_66

Harry Higgs 32-34_66

Sahith Theegala 35-31_66

Xander Schauffele 34-33_67

Louis Oosthuizen 34-33_67

Charley Hoffman 34-33_67

Alex Noren 33-34_67

Patrick Cantlay 33-34_67

Justin Thomas 34-33_67

Jon Rahm 32-35_67

Bubba Watson 33-34_67

Stewart Cink 32-35_67

Kevin Kisner 34-33_67

Billy Horschel 31-36_67

Scott Stallings 35-32_67

Brian Harman 33-35_68

Abraham Ancer 32-36_68

Gary Woodland 34-34_68

Sam Burns 31-37_68

Kevin Tway 36-32_68

Graeme McDowell 33-35_68

Matt Kuchar 33-35_68

Keegan Bradley 34-34_68

Hideki Matsuyama 36-32_68

Adam Scott 33-35_68

Branden Grace 31-37_68

Cameron Young 34-34_68

Brendon Todd 34-34_68

Scottie Scheffler 32-36_68

Tom Hoge 31-38_69

Max Homa 34-35_69

Carlos Ortiz 34-35_69

Rory Sabbatini 33-36_69

Ryan Moore 34-35_69

Peter Malnati 33-36_69

Doug Ghim 34-35_69

Chez Reavie 33-36_69

J.T. Poston 37-32_69

Keith Mitchell 35-34_69

Zach Johnson 34-35_69

Brice Garnett 33-36_69

Chris Kirk 32-38_70

Emiliano Grillo 37-33_70

Garrick Higgo 34-36_70

Jimmy Walker 35-35_70

Jordan Spieth 33-37_70

Sebastián Muñoz 35-35_70

Francesco Molinari 35-35_70

Lucas Herbert 36-34_70

Anirban Lahiri 35-35_70

Kramer Hickok 35-35_70

Austin Eckroat 35-35_70

Patrick Rodgers 34-36_70

Denny McCarthy 34-36_70

Mito Pereira 33-37_70

Matt Fitzpatrick 33-37_70

Kelly Kraft 36-34_70

Tyler Duncan 36-34_70

Kevin Chappell 34-36_70

Michael Thompson 35-35_70

Martin Laird 36-34_70

Si Woo Kim 33-37_70

Talor Gooch 35-35_70

Sung Kang 33-37_70

Andrew Putnam 36-34_70

Bill Haas 34-36_70

Scott Piercy 33-38_71

Nate Lashley 35-36_71

Adam Long 35-36_71

Luke Donald 34-37_71

Robert Streb 36-35_71

Seamus Power 35-36_71

Martin Trainer 36-35_71

Russell Henley 36-35_71

Matt Wallace 36-35_71

Jonathan Byrd 34-37_71

Rickie Fowler 38-33_71

Joel Dahmen 33-38_71

Hudson Swafford 35-36_71

Patton Kizzire 35-36_71

Brian Stuard 38-33_71

Troy Merritt 36-36_72

Russell Knox 34-38_72

Kevin Streelman 36-36_72

Roger Sloan 35-37_72

Matt Jones 34-38_72

Viktor Hovland 35-37_72

Corey Conners 37-35_72

Nick Taylor 37-35_72

Beau Hossler 36-36_72

Sepp Straka 37-35_72

Seung-Yul Noh 38-34_72

Aaron Wise 34-38_72

Brandt Snedeker 35-37_72

Sam Ryder 34-38_72

Ben Silverman 36-36_72

Jeffrey Kang 35-37_72

Pat Perez 35-38_73

Lucas Glover 32-41_73

Dylan Frittelli 35-38_73

Daniel Berger 35-38_73

Brandon Hagy 36-37_73

Kyle Stanley 36-37_73

Stephan Jaeger 34-39_73

James Hahn 37-36_73

Hayden Buckley 35-38_73

Luke List 37-36_73

William McGirt 35-38_73

Brian Gay 34-39_73

Joseph Bramlett 35-38_73

Étienne Papineau 37-36_73

Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74

Wyndham Clark 35-39_74

Hank Lebioda 35-39_74

Craig Hocknull 35-39_74

Tony Finau 37-37_74

C.T. Pan 36-38_74

Brendan Steele 35-40_75

Henrik Norlander 37-38_75

Jason Dufner 37-38_75

Charles Howell III 40-35_75

Cam Davis 36-39_75

Harold Varner III 35-40_75

Preston Summerhays 38-37_75

Tyler McCumber 37-39_76

Danny Lee 36-40_76

Chesson Hadley 37-40_77

Wesley Bryan 37-40_77

Nick Watney 38-40_78

Adam Schenk 41-40_81

