Pippen leads Vanderbilt against No. 25 Alabama after 24-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 72-67 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Commodores are 10-6 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 7-7 in SEC play. Alabama averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.5 points. Pippen is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jaden Shackelford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

