Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67

PITTSBURGH (10-16)
Gueye 4-7 1-2 11, Hugley 6-10 5-6 18, Burton 4-11 6-6 14, Horton 5-9 4-4 19, Odukale 3-6 2-2 10, Jeffress 1-3 0-0 2, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 18-20 76.
NORTH CAROLINA (18-8)
Manek 5-13 1-2 12, Bacot 2-6 3-4 7, Davis 1-6 1-2 3, Love 7-14 4-5 19, Black 4-8 1-1 11, Walton 4-7 0-0 11, Styles 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-16 67.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 10-17 (Horton 5-5, Odukale 2-3, Gueye 2-4, Hugley 1-2, Jeffress 0-1, Burton 0-2), North Carolina 7-26 (Walton 3-4, Black 2-4, Love 1-6, Manek 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-2, Styles 0-2). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 27 (Burton 7), North Carolina 29 (Manek 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 12 (Odukale 9), North Carolina 13 (Bacot 4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 16, North Carolina 18.
