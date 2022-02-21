Pittsburgh hosts Miami following McGusty’s 20-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after Kameron McGusty scored 20 points in Miami’s 74-71 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Panthers have gone 8-9 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hurricanes are 11-5 in ACC play. Miami ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Hurricanes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

McGusty is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Sam Waardenburg is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

