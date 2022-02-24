Pointer scores 23, No. 8 LSU women top Alabama 58-50

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 8 LSU clinched at least a share of second place in the Southeastern Conference with a 58-50 victory over Alabama on Thursday night.

Faustine Aifuwa scored 12 points for the Lady Tigers (24-4, 12-3 SEC), who led for all but the opening 1:19 and by as many as 14 points en route to their seventh straight victory.

LSU can take sole possession of second place with a victory in its regular-season finale at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina tops the SEC standings.

LSU starting guard Alexis Morris played just one minute before leaving with an apparent leg injury. She was hurt on the Lady Tigers’ defensive end in a collision with Alabama’s Brittany Davis as the Crimson Tide guard drove the lane.

Morris needed help leaving the court.

Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Alabama (14-12, 5-10), which came in having won two straight, including a victory over Tennessee. Megan Abrams added 16 points and Hannah Barber had 11 for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama got as close as three points twice in the fourth quarter. But when Abrams’ 3 cut it to 46-43, Poynter answered with a layup. After Davis’ layup made it 48-45, LSU’s Ryann Payne made a jumper to ignite an 8-0 run that Aifuwa capped with a short jumper to make it 56-45 with 3:27 left.

Alabama didn’t get within eight after that.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Showed why it can be a tough out in the upcoming SEC tournament by methodically getting back in the game in front of a loud, hostile crowd on senior night. But the Crimson Tide were done in by 34% shooting (18 of 53) and 18 turnovers that led to 14 LSU points.

LSU: Shot 43.9% (25 of 57) and committed relative few turnovers with 10, which helped the Lady Tigers hold on against an Alabama squad that refused to capitulate.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The victory over unranked Alabama won’t likely push LSU up the rankings, but the Lady Tigers shouldn’t fall, either.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday.

LSU: At No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.