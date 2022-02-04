On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Police: Arrest in altercation that badly injured 49ers fan

STEFANIE DAZIO
February 4, 2022 11:24 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California authorities say there has been an arrest in an altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Inglewood police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk confirmed Friday the arrest was made Thursday but released no details.

The 49ers fan has been put in a medically induced coma.

