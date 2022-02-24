Trending:
Porter scores 19 to carry Idaho St. over N. Arizona 70-66

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:13 pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Malik Porter had 19 points off the bench to lead Idaho State to a 70-66 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Austin Smellie had 11 points for Idaho State (7-20, 5-13 Big Sky Conference). Daxton Carr added 11 points. Tarik Cool had six assists.

Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (9-19, 5-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Nik Mains added 15 points. Carson Towt had 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Bengals leveled the season series against the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho State 73-70 on Dec. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

