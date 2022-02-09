Portland 69, San Francisco 68

PORTLAND (12-12)
Sjolund 7-17 4-6 23, Wood 5-12 6-8 18, Austin 3-16 2-2 9, Nduka 3-8 1-2 7, Robertson 1-5 8-8 10, Vucinic 0-0 2-2 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Milosevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 23-28 69.
SAN FRANCISCO (19-6)
Massalski 3-11 5-8 11, Tape 0-2 0-2 0, Bouyea 6-16 2-3 17, Shabazz 2-11 2-2 8, Stefanini 6-11 2-2 18, Kunen 0-6 2-2 2, Meeks 2-7 1-2 6, Rishwain 2-6 0-0 6, Ryuny 0-1 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-71 14-21 68.
Halftime_San Francisco 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Portland 8-20 (Sjolund 5-9, Wood 2-6, Austin 1-4, Nduka 0-1), San Francisco 12-40 (Stefanini 4-9, Bouyea 3-8, Rishwain 2-6, Shabazz 2-7, Meeks 1-5, Ryuny 0-1, Kunen 0-4). Rebounds_Portland 42 (Sjolund 18), San Francisco 45 (Massalski 20). Assists_Portland 8 (Austin, Nduka, Robertson 2), San Francisco 8 (Bouyea 4). Total Fouls_Portland 21, San Francisco 24. A_1,827 (5,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments