Portland 75, Pacific 69

PORTLAND (17-12)
Sjolund 3-7 0-0 8, Wood 6-14 3-4 18, Austin 5-13 7-9 18, Nduka 2-3 0-0 4, Robertson 4-12 5-8 15, Meadows 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 24-56 17-23 75.
PACIFIC (8-20)
Anderson 11-19 4-4 26, Bailey 2-5 0-0 4, Bell 1-6 2-2 4, Avdalovic 2-7 3-5 9, Crockrell 1-8 2-2 4, Blake 4-6 3-6 14, Wilson-Rouse 1-4 2-2 4, Byers 1-3 0-0 2, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 16-21 69.
Halftime_Portland 43-39. 3-Point Goals_Portland 10-29 (Wood 3-9, Meadows 2-2, Robertson 2-6, Sjolund 2-6, Austin 1-6), Pacific 5-22 (Blake 3-4, Avdalovic 2-7, Bailey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Byers 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2, Anderson 0-4). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Portland 34 (Wood, Robertson 8), Pacific 28 (Anderson 9). Assists_Portland 12 (Austin 6), Pacific 11 (Anderson, Bell 3). Total Fouls_Portland 15, Pacific 22.
