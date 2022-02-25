Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Portland 75, Pacific 69

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 12:08 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND (17-12)

Sjolund 3-7 0-0 8, Wood 6-14 3-4 18, Austin 5-13 7-9 18, Nduka 2-3 0-0 4, Robertson 4-12 5-8 15, Meadows 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 24-56 17-23 75.

PACIFIC (8-20)

Anderson 11-19 4-4 26, Bailey 2-5 0-0 4, Bell 1-6 2-2 4, Avdalovic 2-7 3-5 9, Crockrell 1-8 2-2 4, Blake 4-6 3-6 14, Wilson-Rouse 1-4 2-2 4, Byers 1-3 0-0 2, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 16-21 69.

Halftime_Portland 43-39. 3-Point Goals_Portland 10-29 (Wood 3-9, Meadows 2-2, Robertson 2-6, Sjolund 2-6, Austin 1-6), Pacific 5-22 (Blake 3-4, Avdalovic 2-7, Bailey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Byers 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2, Anderson 0-4). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Portland 34 (Wood, Robertson 8), Pacific 28 (Anderson 9). Assists_Portland 12 (Austin 6), Pacific 11 (Anderson, Bell 3). Total Fouls_Portland 15, Pacific 22.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!