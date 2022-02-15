Portland 84, Northwest Christian 39

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Dawkins 3-10 0-0 6, Wolff 0-6 0-0 0, Bryant 0-4 1-2 1, Caolie 1-5 2-2 5, L.Sand 0-2 0-0 0, Schlabach 5-11 3-4 15, Girley 1-7 0-1 2, K.Sand 1-5 3-4 5, Smith 1-3 1-1 3, Young 0-5 0-0 0, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Gielish 1-1 0-0 2, Marbley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-61 10-14 39.
PORTLAND (14-12)
Sjolund 4-8 3-4 11, Wood 2-4 1-2 6, Austin 2-8 3-3 8, Nduka 2-9 7-8 11, Robertson 1-3 8-8 11, Milosevic 2-6 2-4 7, Harvey 3-6 0-0 7, Vucinic 1-1 3-4 5, Svetozarevic 3-6 0-0 6, Silveira 3-5 0-1 6, Watson 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 25-62 28-36 84.
Halftime_Portland 44-18. 3-Point Goals_Northwest Christian 3-24 (Schlabach 2-4, Caolie 1-4, Bowser 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Girley 0-1, Marbley 0-1, Wolff 0-1, L.Sand 0-2, Smith 0-2, Dawkins 0-3, Young 0-4), Portland 6-29 (Robertson 1-2, Harvey 1-3, Wood 1-3, Milosevic 1-4, Watson 1-5, Austin 1-6, Nduka 0-1, Svetozarevic 0-2, Sjolund 0-3). Fouled Out_Caolie. Rebounds_Northwest Christian 24 (Dawkins 6), Portland 59 (Nduka 14). Assists_Northwest Christian 3 (Dawkins, Wolff, L.Sand 1), Portland 16 (Harvey 4). Total Fouls_Northwest Christian 26, Portland 13. A_668 (4,852).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments