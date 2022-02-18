Trending:
Portland 92, San Diego 60

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 12:07 am
SAN DIEGO (14-12)

Parrish 2-7 2-2 6, Pinchuk 2-5 0-0 4, McKinney 3-6 0-0 7, Townsend 5-11 4-4 16, Earlington 3-13 2-4 9, Gultekin 7-11 1-3 15, Calcaterra 1-4 0-0 3, Berger 0-1 0-0 0, Reath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 9-13 60.

PORTLAND (15-12)

Sjolund 8-12 0-0 19, Wood 7-11 3-4 19, Austin 8-12 6-6 26, Nduka 5-8 0-0 10, Robertson 5-9 4-4 16, Vucinic 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Milosevic 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-54 13-14 92.

Halftime_Portland 44-33. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 5-18 (Townsend 2-4, Calcaterra 1-2, McKinney 1-4, Earlington 1-5, Berger 0-1, Gultekin 0-1, Parrish 0-1), Portland 11-19 (Austin 4-6, Sjolund 3-5, Robertson 2-3, Wood 2-5). Rebounds_San Diego 21 (Earlington, Gultekin 6), Portland 33 (Wood 10). Assists_San Diego 11 (Townsend 4), Portland 23 (Robertson 8). Total Fouls_San Diego 19, Portland 15.

