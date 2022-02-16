Trending:
Portland plays San Diego, looks for 4th straight win

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against San Diego.

The Pilots have gone 8-4 in home games. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Tyler Robertson paces the Pilots with 6.4 boards.

The Toreros are 7-6 against WCC opponents. San Diego averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams play for the 17th time this season in WCC play. The Toreros won the last matchup 68-63 on Jan. 14. Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points to help lead the Toreros to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Earlington is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Toreros. Joey Calcaterra is averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Toreros: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

