Portland St. 106, N. Colorado 99

PORTLAND ST. (7-13)

Thomas 4-6 2-3 11, Alley 7-15 5-7 23, Burke 3-8 7-7 14, Carter 6-11 1-4 15, Starks 2-4 2-2 6, Ruffin 7-12 3-3 20, Dawson 3-5 4-4 12, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Wood 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 33-63 26-32 106.

N. COLORADO (10-11)

Jongkuch 1-1 0-2 2, Hume 7-12 5-8 20, Johnson 7-11 1-4 18, Kountz 9-18 6-10 27, Kuxhausen 5-8 4-5 18, Knecht 3-6 2-2 10, Bloch 1-2 0-0 2, Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2, Melvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 18-31 99.

Halftime_Portland St. 43-42. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 14-25 (Alley 4-7, Ruffin 3-3, Dawson 2-2, Carter 2-3, Nelson 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Burke 1-4, Starks 0-1), N. Colorado 13-33 (Kuxhausen 4-6, Johnson 3-6, Kountz 3-9, Knecht 2-5, Hume 1-5, Bloch 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Fouled Out_Thomas, Carter, Kountz. Rebounds_Portland St. 25 (Ruffin 5), N. Colorado 30 (Hume 11). Assists_Portland St. 11 (Alley, Burke, Carter, Ruffin, Dawson 2), N. Colorado 15 (Kountz 6). Total Fouls_Portland St. 26, N. Colorado 27. A_888 (2,734).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.