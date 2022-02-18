Portland St. 68, N. Arizona 67

N. ARIZONA (9-17)
Haymon 5-14 0-0 13, Mains 4-11 0-0 10, Towt 4-5 0-2 8, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Cone 5-13 4-6 19, Green 4-8 3-5 11, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Aguek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 7-13 67.
PORTLAND ST. (9-15)
Thomas 6-12 1-2 15, Alley 5-11 3-3 13, Burke 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 5-7 4-5 14, Squire 7-13 4-5 19, Ruffin 0-1 0-0 0, Curtiss 1-1 0-0 2, Dawson 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 3-5 3, Wood 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 25-52 15-21 68.
Halftime_Portland St. 34-25. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 10-27 (Cone 5-10, Haymon 3-10, Mains 2-7), Portland St. 3-22 (Thomas 2-5, Squire 1-6, Wood 0-1, Carter 0-2, Dawson 0-2, Alley 0-3, Burke 0-3). Fouled Out_Towt. Rebounds_N. Arizona 38 (Towt 10), Portland St. 19 (Thomas, Alley 4). Assists_N. Arizona 10 (Mains, Green 3), Portland St. 7 (Burke 2). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 20, Portland St. 16. A_895 (3,000).
