Portland St. 73, Sacramento St. 65

SACRAMENTO ST. (6-13)

Clarkin 1-1 0-0 2, Barros 0-0 0-0 0, Chappell 4-10 0-0 10, FitzPatrick 4-12 0-0 12, Fowler 8-14 3-5 21, Komagum 4-6 7-8 15, Highler 0-3 0-0 0, Hardee 2-3 0-0 5, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 10-13 65.

PORTLAND ST. (8-13)

Thomas 3-11 5-6 11, Alley 10-18 2-3 26, Burke 2-5 2-4 7, Dawson 2-4 2-2 7, Squire 2-4 2-2 7, Ruffin 3-8 6-8 13, Curtiss 1-3 0-1 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 19-26 73.

Halftime_Portland St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 9-17 (FitzPatrick 4-10, Chappell 2-2, Fowler 2-3, Hardee 1-1, Highler 0-1), Portland St. 8-21 (Alley 4-8, Burke 1-2, Dawson 1-2, Ruffin 1-2, Squire 1-2, Wood 0-1, Thomas 0-4). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 30 (Komagum 10), Portland St. 25 (Thomas 8). Assists_Sacramento St. 12 (Fowler 5), Portland St. 7 (Burke 3). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 17, Portland St. 16. A_1,096 (3,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.