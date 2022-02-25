Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Portland visits Santa Clara following Williams’ 25-point game

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Portland Pilots (17-12, 7-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 9-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the Portland Pilots after Jalen Williams scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 89-73 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos are 13-4 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keshawn Justice averaging 6.6.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Pilots are 7-6 in WCC play. Portland is 8-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!