Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Prairie View A&M holds off Mississippi Valley State 69-64

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 12:50 am
< a min read
      

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Prairie View A&M rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Mississippi Valley State 69-64 on Monday night.

The Panthers (8-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored the Delta Devils (2-23, 2-13) by a 37-27 margin in the second half.

No other details were available.

Prairie View A&M evened the season series with the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State beat the Panthers 84-82 on Jan. 8.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!