Presbyterian 64, Campbell 58

CAMPBELL (12-8)

Carralero 2-6 0-0 4, Clemons 6-8 3-5 15, McCullough 2-6 0-0 5, Whitfield 1-7 0-0 3, Henderson 8-12 2-3 21, Lusane 3-8 1-3 7, Thompson 1-10 0-0 3, Mokseckas 0-0 0-0 0, Stajcic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 6-11 58.

PRESBYTERIAN (10-13)

Ard 4-5 0-0 8, Hill 2-9 2-4 6, Barnett 3-4 2-4 9, Harrison 5-14 5-6 16, Reddish 3-7 5-8 12, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, McCormack 3-4 0-0 7, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Younger 2-4 1-2 6, Lovorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 15-24 64.

Halftime_Campbell 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-19 (Henderson 3-3, McCullough 1-1, Whitfield 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Carralero 0-1, Stajcic 0-1, Lusane 0-3), Presbyterian 5-15 (Reddish 1-1, Barnett 1-2, McCormack 1-2, Younger 1-2, Harrison 1-6, Ard 0-1, Stewart 0-1). Fouled Out_Carralero. Rebounds_Campbell 21 (Henderson 7), Presbyterian 35 (Hill 10). Assists_Campbell 12 (Carralero 3), Presbyterian 12 (Reddish 4). Total Fouls_Campbell 17, Presbyterian 13. A_399 (2,300).

